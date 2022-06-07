How to Apply Instagram’s Sensitive Content Controls Feature?

The popular Meta-owned photo-video sharing platform Instagram introduced the Content Controls Feature last year, however, it was only limited to the Explore page. Now, the platform has announced that it is expanding its Sensitive Content Controls feature to all aspects including Search, Reels, Accounts You Might Follow, Hashtag Pages, and In-Feed recommendations.

What are Sensitive Content Controls?

Sensitive Content Controls allow users to block content that does not contradict Instagram’s guidelines but may be distressing to some people or groups of people. For instance, it includes sexual or violent imagery.

Instagram’s expansion of content controls comes as social media and online content platforms are giving users more choice in the types of material they see. YouTube has a “restricted mode” that allows users to filter out more mature content, as does Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok. Simultaneously, the search engine giant Google recently introduced My Ad Center, a portal in which users can filter out certain types of ads they’d rather not see. It includes ads regarding pregnancy, alcohol use, or weight loss (topics that could evoke negative emotions).

How to Use Instagram Sensitive Content Control

First, visit your profile. Then, click on the menu icon located in the upper right corner. Now, tap on Settings. Afterward, click on Account. Finally, click on Sensitive Content Control. In Sensitive Content Control., select a filter type. Standard is the default setting. More demonstrates more sensitive content whereas Less shows less, as you can see in the given images.

