How to Apply Online for Asan Karobar Scheme (Step-by-Step Guide)
The Asan Karobar Scheme has recently gained massive interest in Pakistan as thousands of entrepreneurs look for interest-free financing opportunities. Launched by the Government of Punjab, the program is designed to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing zero-interest loans to help people start new businesses or expand existing ones. The scheme is particularly attractive for startups and small business owners because it removes one of the biggest barriers to financing—high interest rates.
Loan purpose (what you can use it for)
-
New businesses: startup funding
-
Existing businesses: expansion, modernization, or working capital
-
Leasing: commercial logistics
-
RECP technologies: climate-friendly businesses.
Eligibility criteria (quick checklist)
You’re generally eligible if you meet the key requirements below:
-
Small enterprises: annual sales up to PKR 150M
-
Medium enterprises: annual sales PKR 150M – PKR 800M
-
Age: 25–55 years
-
Active FBR tax filer with clean credit history
-
Punjab resident + business located in Punjab
-
Valid CNIC and NTN
-
Must own / have rented the place of existing business.
Loan details (tiers, security, fees)
Tier table
T1
-
Amount: PKR 1M – 5M
-
Security: Personal guarantee
-
Tenure: Up to 5 years
-
End-user rate: 0%
-
Processing fee: PKR 5,000
T2
-
Amount: PKR 6M – 30M
-
Security: Secured
-
Tenure: Up to 5 years
-
End-user rate: 0%
-
Processing fee: PKR 10,000
Export / SME
-
Amount: Up to PKR 50M
-
Security: Secured
-
Tenure: Up to 5 years
-
End-user rate: 0%
-
Processing fee: PKR 10,000
Grace period
-
Up to 6 months for startups/new businesses
-
Up to 3 months for existing businesses
Equity contribution
-
0% for T1 (except leased commercial vehicles)
-
Leased vehicles: 25%
-
Other loans: 20% (under T2)
-
10% for females, transgender and differently-abled persons
Repayment & late charges
-
Repayment via equal monthly installments
-
Late charges: PKR 1 per 1000/day on overdue amount
Additional costs (shown in the scheme page)
-
Handling fee:
-
Nil for setting up a new business
-
3% p.a for existing businesses
-
Nil p.a for climate-friendly businesses (T2 only)
-
-
Insurance/legal/registration charges may apply as per actual costs
Step-by-Step: How to Apply Online for Asan Karobar Scheme
Step 1) Open the official portal
Go to the CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance website.
You’ll see:
-
Program overview
-
Eligibility criteria
-
Loan details & tiers
-
A Login option in the menu.
Step 2) Click “Login”
Tap Login from the website menu.
You’ll land on the login page that asks for:
-
CNIC No.
-
Password
-
Captcha
-
Then press Login
✅ Tech tip: If the captcha refresh is confusing, use the refresh icon next to the captcha and type carefully (caps matter).
Step 3) New user? Click “Register Now”
On the same login screen, scroll a bit and click:
“Don’t have an account? REGISTER NOW”
Step 4) Fill the registration form (field-by-field)
Here’s what the registration page collects (so you can prepare everything first):
Personal & identity details
-
Scheme Type (Choose from dropdown)
-
Applicant’s Name (as per CNIC)
-
Applicant’s Father/Husband Name
-
Applicant’s CNIC No
-
Mother’s Maiden Name
-
Email Address
-
Date of Birth (as per CNIC)
-
Age
-
CNIC Issuance Date
-
CNIC Expiry Date
Optional/disclosure fields
-
Do you have any disability? (Yes/No)
-
Type of disability (if applicable)
-
Are you politically exposed person? (Yes/No)
Mobile verification details
-
Network (dropdown)
-
Code (dropdown)
-
Cell No.
-
Is SIM registered in your own name? (dropdown)
Address details
-
Current residential address
-
Province (Punjab in your screenshot)
-
Division
-
District
-
Tehsil
-
City
-
Checkbox: Is Permanent Address Different From Current?
-
Permanent Address (if different)
-
Residence ownership status
Tax details
-
NTN number
Account security
-
Password
-
Confirm password
-
Captcha
Step 5) Submit registration
After completing all required fields:
-
Enter captcha
-
Click Register
✅ Tech tip: If you see “password does not match”, retype both password fields (avoid auto-fill glitches).
Step 6) Login and proceed
Once registered:
-
Go back to the login page
-
Enter CNIC + password + captcha
-
Click Login
From there, the portal will guide you to the next steps (application flow and any further business/loan details required).
What to keep ready before applying
Based on the portal fields, keep these ready:
-
CNIC (number + issuance/expiry dates)
-
NTN
-
Email address
-
Mobile number with SIM registered on your CNIC
-
Full residential address details (division/district/tehsil/city)
Quick FAQ
Is “Asaan Karobaar scheme” different from “asan karobar scheme”?
No—people search both spellings. In your blog, use asan karobar scheme and mention Asaan Karobaar scheme a few times for SEO coverage.
Why do they ask for a SIM registered in your name?
This is a common verification step to reduce fraud and ensure identity matching.
What if captcha doesn’t work?
Refresh captcha and try again. Also try another browser (Chrome/Edge) or open in incognito.
The Asan Karobar Scheme is a significant initiative by the Punjab government aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses by providing interest-free financing opportunities. By digitizing the entire process through the official portal, the government has made it easier for applicants to register, submit their details, and apply for loans online without complicated paperwork.
