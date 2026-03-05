How to Apply Online for Asan Karobar Scheme (Step-by-Step Guide)

The Asan Karobar Scheme has recently gained massive interest in Pakistan as thousands of entrepreneurs look for interest-free financing opportunities. Launched by the Government of Punjab, the program is designed to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing zero-interest loans to help people start new businesses or expand existing ones. The scheme is particularly attractive for startups and small business owners because it removes one of the biggest barriers to financing—high interest rates.

Loan purpose (what you can use it for)

New businesses: startup funding

Existing businesses: expansion, modernization, or working capital

Leasing: commercial logistics

RECP technologies: climate-friendly businesses.

Eligibility criteria (quick checklist)

You’re generally eligible if you meet the key requirements below:

Small enterprises: annual sales up to PKR 150M

Medium enterprises: annual sales PKR 150M – PKR 800M

Age: 25–55 years

Active FBR tax filer with clean credit history

Punjab resident + business located in Punjab

Valid CNIC and NTN

Must own / have rented the place of existing business.

Loan details (tiers, security, fees)

Tier table

T1

Amount: PKR 1M – 5M

Security: Personal guarantee

Tenure: Up to 5 years

End-user rate: 0%

Processing fee: PKR 5,000

T2

Amount: PKR 6M – 30M

Security: Secured

Tenure: Up to 5 years

End-user rate: 0%

Processing fee: PKR 10,000

Export / SME

Amount: Up to PKR 50M

Security: Secured

Tenure: Up to 5 years

End-user rate: 0%

Processing fee: PKR 10,000

Grace period

Up to 6 months for startups/new businesses

Up to 3 months for existing businesses

Equity contribution

0% for T1 (except leased commercial vehicles)

Leased vehicles: 25%

Other loans: 20% (under T2)

10% for females, transgender and differently-abled persons

Repayment & late charges

Repayment via equal monthly installments

Late charges: PKR 1 per 1000/day on overdue amount

Additional costs (shown in the scheme page)

Handling fee: Nil for setting up a new business 3% p.a for existing businesses Nil p.a for climate-friendly businesses ( T2 only )

Insurance/legal/registration charges may apply as per actual costs

Step-by-Step: How to Apply Online for Asan Karobar Scheme

Step 1) Open the official portal

Go to the CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance website.

You’ll see:

Program overview

Eligibility criteria

Loan details & tiers

A Login option in the menu.

Step 2) Click “Login”

Tap Login from the website menu.

You’ll land on the login page that asks for:

CNIC No.

Password

Captcha

Then press Login

✅ Tech tip: If the captcha refresh is confusing, use the refresh icon next to the captcha and type carefully (caps matter).

Step 3) New user? Click “Register Now”

On the same login screen, scroll a bit and click:

“Don’t have an account? REGISTER NOW”

Step 4) Fill the registration form (field-by-field)

Here’s what the registration page collects (so you can prepare everything first):

Personal & identity details

Scheme Type (Choose from dropdown)

Applicant’s Name (as per CNIC)

Applicant’s Father/Husband Name

Applicant’s CNIC No

Mother’s Maiden Name

Email Address

Date of Birth (as per CNIC)

Age

CNIC Issuance Date

CNIC Expiry Date

Optional/disclosure fields

Do you have any disability? (Yes/No)

Type of disability (if applicable)

Are you politically exposed person? (Yes/No)

Mobile verification details

Network (dropdown)

Code (dropdown)

Cell No.

Is SIM registered in your own name? (dropdown)

Address details

Current residential address

Province (Punjab in your screenshot)

Division

District

Tehsil

City

Checkbox: Is Permanent Address Different From Current?

Permanent Address (if different)

Residence ownership status

Tax details

NTN number

Account security

Password

Confirm password

Captcha

Step 5) Submit registration

After completing all required fields:

Enter captcha

Click Register

✅ Tech tip: If you see “password does not match”, retype both password fields (avoid auto-fill glitches).

Step 6) Login and proceed

Once registered:

Go back to the login page

Enter CNIC + password + captcha

Click Login

From there, the portal will guide you to the next steps (application flow and any further business/loan details required).

What to keep ready before applying

Based on the portal fields, keep these ready:

CNIC (number + issuance/expiry dates)

NTN

Email address

Mobile number with SIM registered on your CNIC

Full residential address details (division/district/tehsil/city)

Quick FAQ

Is “Asaan Karobaar scheme” different from “asan karobar scheme”?

No—people search both spellings. In your blog, use asan karobar scheme and mention Asaan Karobaar scheme a few times for SEO coverage.

Why do they ask for a SIM registered in your name?

This is a common verification step to reduce fraud and ensure identity matching.

What if captcha doesn’t work?

Refresh captcha and try again. Also try another browser (Chrome/Edge) or open in incognito.

The Asan Karobar Scheme is a significant initiative by the Punjab government aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses by providing interest-free financing opportunities. By digitizing the entire process through the official portal, the government has made it easier for applicants to register, submit their details, and apply for loans online without complicated paperwork.