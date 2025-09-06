How to Apply Online For EV Under Prime Minister’s E-Bike Scheme 2025 – A Complete Guide

The government of Pakistan has introduced the Prime Minister’s E-Bike Scheme 2025 to make electric bikes affordable for citizens. The scheme officially launches on 1st September 2025 and aims to provide a cheaper and eco-friendly alternative to petrol bikes. It targets students, women, and low-income workers who face daily commuting challenges. In this article, I have explained how you can apply online for an EV under the Prime Minister’s e-bike scheme 2025.

This step comes at a time when rising fuel prices and air pollution have made transport both expensive and harmful to the environment. With subsidies and interest-free loans, the government also hopes to make electric mobility part of everyday life in Pakistan.

What is the Prime Minister’s E-Bike Scheme?

The scheme is designed to provide electric bikes on easy installments with government support. Instead of paying the full price upfront, applicants will also get subsidies and interest-free loans. Each bike comes with a subsidy of around Rs. 50,000 and financing support of up to Rs. 200,000, payable over a period of two years.

The aim is to:

Reduce the cost of transport for ordinary citizens.

Promote eco-friendly travel.

Support students, women, delivery riders, and workers.

Encourage the shift toward green energy and electric vehicles.

Note: This program also includes E-rickshaw/ loaders. The process for applying these vehicles is the same as that of e-bikes

How to Apply Online For EV Under Prime Minister’s E-Bike Scheme 2025

The application process is completely digital and simple. Applicants can apply through the official online portal (https://pave.gov.pk/). Anyone can easily apply thorugh the online portal.

Step 1: Online Registration

Go to the official website of the Prime Minister’s E-Bike Scheme. First of all, you have to create an account.

For that reason, click on the Sign up button



After clicking on Sign up, you need to enter your CNIC number, mobile phone details, and residential details.

Now, you have to confirm your account through the email you received.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form

Now you have to fulfil the details given below.



After filling out the application form, click on the “Next” tab. Now you need to upload the required documents, including:

CNIC copy

Last electricity bill

Bank statement for the last 3 years

Step 3: Verification Stage

Your application will also be checked and verified by NADRA and other concerned departments.

and other concerned departments. Only applicants who meet the eligibility criteria will move forward.

Step 4: Computerised Balloting

All valid applications go into a transparent computerised draw .

. This system also ensures fairness since the number of applicants may be higher than the available bikes.

Step 5: Selection & Notification

Those selected will be informed through SMS or email .

. They will also receive guidelines about payments and collection procedures.

Step 6: Installment Plan

Applicants need to visit the partner bank or distribution center .

. Here, they will confirm their interest-free installment plan with the bank.

Step 7: E-Bike Delivery

Once all payments and documents are finalized, a delivery date will be given.

will be given. The e-bike can then be collected from the nearest authorized center.

Partner Banks

Several major banks are part of the scheme. Some of the key ones include:

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

Bank of Punjab (BOP)

United Bank Limited (UBL)

Habib Bank Limited (HBL)

Meezan Bank Limited

Allied Bank Limited (ABL)

Bank Alfalah

MCB Bank Limited

First Women Bank Limited

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL)

This wide network of banks ensures that applicants from all regions can benefit.

Required Documents

Applicants must submit the following documents during registration:

CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card)

(Computerized National Identity Card) Electricity bill (to confirm address and financial details)

(to confirm address and financial details) Passport-size photographs

Proof of employment (salary slip/letter) or student ID/enrollment certificate

(salary slip/letter) or Bank account details (for installment deductions)

(for installment deductions) Driving license or learner’s permit

FAQs – Prime Minister’s E-Bike Scheme 2025

1. Who can apply?

Ans: Any Pakistani citizen between 18 and 65 years with a valid CNIC and driving license/learner’s permit.

2. How many EVs will be distributed?

Ans: In the first phase, 116,000 e-bikes and 3,170 EV-Rickshaw / Loader will be distributed across Pakistan.

3. Is there a subsidy?

Ans: Yes. The government will also provide a subsidy of around Rs. 50,000 on each bike and approximately PKR 200,000 on rickshaws, as well as cover the interest on loans.

4. Do I need a driving license to apply?

Ans: No. You can apply without a driving license; however, you need a driving license in order to drive around.

5. Can women apply?

Ans: Yes. 25% quota is reserved for women to encourage independent mobility.

6. Which types of electric vehicles are available under this program?

Ans: The program offers: Electric two-wheelers (e-bikes and EV scooters)

Electric three-wheelers (e-rickshaws/loaders)

7. When will bikes be delivered?

Ans: After application verification and balloting, delivery will also begin through authorised centres.