Performing Umrah has become much easier with Saudi Arabia’s new digital platform “Nusuk Umrah.” The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched this service to allow Muslims around the world to apply directly for Umrah visas online. This means you no longer need to rely on agents or middlemen.

The platform is available at umrah.nusuk.sa and also through the Nusuk app on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store. The app and website provide everything a pilgrim needs — from visa applications to hotel bookings, transport, cultural tours, and other support services.

How to Apply Online for Umrah Visas Without an Agent

One big advantage is that the Nusuk app can be used for free without mobile data inside Saudi Arabia, making it easy for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to stay connected.

Step-by-Step: Applying for an Umrah Visa Online

Create an account on the Nusuk website or mobile app. Enter your personal details — such as passport or ID number, nationality, phone, email, and date of birth. Verify your account using the code sent to your phone or email. Select “Umrah Service” and choose your preferred date and time. Add companions if you are travelling with family or friends. Read the instructions carefully and agree to the terms and conditions. Pay online using secure payment options available. Receive your e-visa within minutes.

The process is simple and fast. Pilgrims can also choose ready-made packages or customise their own itineraries, all in multiple languages. Since the platform is linked to official government systems, it ensures safety, transparency, and a smooth experience.

Why This Matters

This initiative is a major step toward digitising religious travel and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. It makes Umrah more accessible to millions of Muslims worldwide, giving them the freedom to plan and book their journey with ease and confidence.

With the launch of Nusuk Umrah, pilgrims can now take control of their own bookings, avoid extra costs from agents, and enjoy a secure, direct, and user-friendly process.