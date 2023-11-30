Attesting your documents is crucial because it validates their authenticity and makes them officially recognized. The attestation is often required for various purposes, such as applying for further studies abroad, seeking employment, or dealing with legal matters. It adds an official stamp of approval, making your documents trustworthy and acceptable to authorities and organizations both within Pakistan and internationally. We have already made a detailed article on how to attest your documents from FBISE and HEC. In this article, we will tell you how to attest and verify your documents from the Lahore board in a step-by-step guide. So let’s get started.

How to Attest Your Documents From Lahore Board

You have to submit your request online. For this, visit the e-portal of BISE Lahore.

of BISE Lahore. Here you will get a screen like this. Here enter your details like roll number, exam type, year, and session and click on “Fetch Record”. If you enter your information correctly, the portal will fill in your details automatically.

Now, you have to enter other details for attestation. Like, no. of copies you want to attest, attestation type, phone number and postal address. After entering the correct information click on the “Process next” button.

Here you will get an application form. Download it.

Submit Fee through HBL branch / HBL Konnect / 1-Bill on downloaded Application Form.

You have to attach two clear copies of the Result Card / Certificate, two Passport size Photographs(Passing year before 2007 only)

Now, you have to post the application form along with the required documents at 86 Mozang Road, Lahore. If you have passed your exams after 2006, you will get your attested documents in 3 working days. However, if you have passed the exams before 2006, it will take 3-7 working days to get your documents attested.

You can also bring your application form to the BISE Facilitation Center to get your attested documents within 30 minutes.

Attestation Fee:

Attestation of the certificate (for IBCC): Rs 3200

Attestation of certificate and result card (for IBCC): Rs 6400

Fee for attestation of the certificate (within the country): Rs 2400

Attestation of certificate and result card (within the country): Rs 4800

Fee for attestation of certificate (WES): Rs 3100

Attestation of the certificate and result card (WES): Rs 6200

How to Verify Your Documents From Lahore Board

You have to submit your request online. For this, visit the e-portal of BISE Lahore.

of BISE Lahore. Here you will get a screen like this. Here you have to select between Local and abroad.

If you select local, you will get a screen like this. Fill in all the details and click on Next,

If you select Abroad, you will get a screen like this. Fill in all the information correctly.

In both cases, you will get an application form at the end. Download it.

Submit Fee through HBL branch / HBL Konnect / 1-Bill on downloaded Application Form.

You have to attach two clear copies of the Result Card / Certificate, two Passport size Photographs(Passing year before 2007 only)

Now, you have to post the application form along with the required documents at 86 Mozang Road, Lahore.

Fee for the Verification of documents: