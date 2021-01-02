Jazz and McDonald’s have collaborated to provide a discount on the meal. Jazz prepaid customers can avail amazing discounts at McDonald’s by subscribing to Super Offer. To avail the discount, Jazz customers have to dial *631# and get an incentive of 1GB Data plus 100 Jazz minutes with every subscription, at PKR 35 inclusive tax.

Here is How to Avail Discounts on McDonald’s Through Jazz Super Offer

Customers can avail the offer as many times as they wish to subscribe to the dedicated Super Offer bundle. If you also want to avail the discount, here is how to get it

Step # 1 : Jazz Customer need to dial *631# to activate Super Offer.

Customer will receive activation verification code along with 12 digit discount voucher code

Customer takes the discount voucher code to his/her nearest McDonald's or its touchpoints to avail discount of up to Rs.360

Enjoy 1GB data, 100 mins for 3 days along with McDonald's meal

McDonald’s Meal on Discount:

There are three deals that you can get after following the above-mentioned steps

A chicken Mac + Drink for Rs.350 (Original Price Rs. 710) 2 Mcflurries for Rs.400 ( Original Price Rs. 590) Spicy Chicken Burger + Drink for Rs.175 (Original Price Rs. 450)

For More Details Please Visit: Jazz