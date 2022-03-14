Many of the users join the Android beta program to get to know earlier about the coming features. Joining the beta program is an easy task. All you have to do is go to the Android Beta website and receive each new build until a stable version is shipped. However, things become unpredictable for those that had opted into the Android 12L beta. They began receiving the new Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) betas automatically which would also lead to updates with bugs. If you are one of them, don’t worry. In this article, I will tell you How to Avoid Android 12.1 QPR Releases Without Wiping Your Data.

It is worth mentioning here that if you want to opt-out of the beta program through the website. You have to download and install the recent stable version of Android. Then it erases all your data by factory resetting it.

Fortunately, there is another way to opt out of the beta program without removing your data. Some users on Reddit have revealed this way out. All you have to do is just follow these steps.

Make sure you have not installed the QPR3 Beta 1 update.

Now Download and install the 12.1 stable OTA package for your device.

Once the stable OTA is installed, be sure to go to the Android Beta program website and remove your device.

If everything was done correctly, your data should be intact and no updates will be installed until the next stable release.

