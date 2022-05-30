How to block and disable ads in Google Messages?
Google developed ‘Messages,’ an SMS, RCS, and instant messaging application for its Android mobile operating system. Due to the fact that these standards rely on your phone number, you may receive unwanted advertisements from businesses and third parties, just like you would with any other texting service. And, while Google provides spam prevention, it isn’t always successful. However, you don’t need to worry as we are going to tell you how to manually disable spam and advertisements in Google Messages.
Block SMS Ads Manually:
If spam messages show in your notifications, it’s possible that the spam protection in Google Messages failed to detect them. It implies that you’ll have to manually block the offending senders. To do this, follow the below-mentioned steps:
- Open the chat, and click on the three-dot menu located on the top-right of your screen.
- Afterward, click on ‘Details.’
- Finally, tap on the Block and Report Spam option.
Block RCS Ads in Google Messages:
A small number of users have recently reported receiving an avalanche of advertising and spam solely through Google’s new RCS protocol.
Most Android handsets now come with Google Messages preinstalled. As a result, RCS is frequently enabled when a SIM card is inserted. Fortunately, if you don’t utilize the feature, turning it off is simple and simply takes a few touches.
- Launch the Google Messages app, and click on the three-dot menu at the top-right of your screen,
- Now, click on ‘Settings’ from the list.
- Afterward, click on General, then Chat features once you’re in the Settings menu.
- Finally, enable chat features by toggling the Enable chat features setting.
Final Words:
We hope that after reading the article you would be able to disable ads in Google Messages. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!
