Google developed ‘Messages,’ an SMS, RCS, and instant messaging application for its Android mobile operating system. Due to the fact that these standards rely on your phone number, you may receive unwanted advertisements from businesses and third parties, just like you would with any other texting service. And, while Google provides spam prevention, it isn’t always successful. However, you don’t need to worry as we are going to tell you how to manually disable spam and advertisements in Google Messages.

How to block and disable ads in Google Messages?

Block SMS Ads Manually:

If spam messages show in your notifications, it’s possible that the spam protection in Google Messages failed to detect them. It implies that you’ll have to manually block the offending senders. To do this, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open the chat, and click on the three-dot menu located on the top-right of your screen.

Afterward, click on ‘Details.’

Finally, tap on the Block and Report Spam option.

Block RCS Ads in Google Messages: