How to Block/Unblock People on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most used platform of time. However as the app gained popularity, it also welcomed spammers on its platform. Though the app has helped us stay connected with our loved ones but at the same time has also welcomed loads of unwanted messages that litterly destroys good mood. Many stangers who manage to get your number from some source also keep on sending stupid videos along with multiple messages that you might not be interested in. To this issue there is only one solution that is block/unblock people on WhatsApp just according to your own choice.

Block/Unblock People on WhatsApp

This feature has landed as a blessing in disguise which allows us to make our lives easier by blocking unwanted people in our lives.

How to Block Someone on WhatsApp?

Blocking someone on WhatsApp is quite easy and requires only few steps to be followed.

Open WhatsApp app Open the chat from the person that you want to block Clcik the three dots in the top right, From the pop down menu, click More, then tap on Block. WhatsApp also facilitates you with Report and Block or only Block option.

How to Unblock on WhatsApp?

There are time when you block someone out of anger however later on you regret that decision and want to unblock him/her. In such circumstances, you can unblock that person. Here’s what you need to do:

Open WhatsApp On the home screen, tap the three dots in the top right Now click on Settings. Tap on Account, then head to Privacy At the bottom you will see Blocked contacts option Tap the number than you want to unblock. You are done.

