How to book an Online Appointment for Driving License with the ITP?

The Islamabad Traffic Police devised a new system through which residents can apply for a driving license, appear in a driving test, renew their already existing license, or any other matter related to the license. The new online appointment system devised by Islamabad Traffic Police facilitates people in several ways, which are given below.

How does the online appointment system from ITP facilitate people?

Convenience:

Reduced Crowds:

The new system also leads to a reduction in the number of people waiting at the traffic police office. This assists the police in maintaining order and ensures a more comfortable experience for the applicants.

Minimization of Errors:

By offering an organized and scheduled process through the online appointment system, the possibility of errors in data entry or processing is mitigated.

Digital Record Keeping:

The online appointment system often contains a digital record-keeping element, making it straightforward for the traffic police to track and manage the applicants.

Transparency:

The online appointment system fosters transparency in the application process. Applicants are able to track the status of their online appointments, and the system also provides updates regarding any delays.

Required Documents for Learner License

Copy of CNIC.

A Ticket of PKR 60 from any Post Office.

A Code Book of Traffic Rules & Regulation from the Traffic Police Office.

Medical Certificate from any authorized Medical Practitioner.

Age Limits for Learner Permit

Motor Cycle/ Motor Car: 18 Years

LTV (Rikshaw, Taxi, Tractor Commercial): 21 Years

Note: Learner permits are issued daily and their validity is 6 months.

Required Documents for Permanent License

3 attested passport-size photographs

An Attested Copy of the CNIC.

Application Form (A) within the file cover.

Original Learner Permit of at least six weeks

Medical Certificate.

Also, paste a ticket for the mentioned fee on the license document.

How to book an online appointment for a driving license with the Islamabad Traffic Police?

The online appointment for a driving license will be booked at the ITP License Branch in Faizabad, Islamabad. Here are the steps through which you can book an appointment online.

First, visit the ITP official website appointment page by clicking on this link.

Afterward, click on the ‘book a new appointment’ option as highlighted in the given image.

Afterward, select the location for the appointment which in this case is the ITP license branch in Faizabad, Islamabad.

Now, select the day on which you want an appointment. As you can see in the image, the traffic police already mentioned the days on which you can book an appointment and have also mentioned the days on which slots are booked along with the days on which appointments are unavailable.

After selecting the date, the applicants will then be asked to choose a time at their convenience.

After choosing the time, you will then be asked to provide your personal information, including your name, CNIC, and mobile number. Click on submit after providing the data, and your appointment will be fixed with the Islamabad Traffic Police.

Points to be Noted:

A limited number of online appointments are on the designated days. If you are not able to book an appointment, you can get services through a walk-in token system on a first-come-first-served basis.

We hope that by now you will have learned to book an online appointment with the Islamabad Traffic Police. Feel free to reach us through the comment section if you have any questions regarding the information we’ve provided.