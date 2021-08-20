This is the worst problem I usually come across. When I tap on a file to open it thinking I will choose a particular app to get the job done, but my Android phone opens it with the application that I hate the most. Have you ever come across this issue? It arises as we have chosen the wrong app for the type of file. In such a case, it is important that you change this default apps in Android device. This guide will show you how to do so.

Android system works in the easiest way. When a users ask a device to get some task done, for example, ‘open a video’, the operating system of the device will look for the apps installed in the device to get the job done. When there are more apps available to get the job done and no specific app has been selected, then the Android will ask the user from which app they want the job to be done. So in this way, one can easily make the default app setting easier. How to change default apps in Android?

So when you open any link, Android gives you the option to select the preferred default app. A user can select Just once or Always. SO if you love just one app to get the specific task done, you should select Always. The operating system will remember your preference once you have selected it. However, there is just one issue with this app. Sometimes people accidentally set a default app but they don’t like it. In that case, you can follow the steps below to change your preference.

Note: The screenshot and steps shared below are from vivo S1 Device so steps may vary a little bit on other devices.