In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Etisalat is a well-known internet service provider. Etisalat is known for being one of the internet connection providers that are both dependable and quick. It has a significant number of customers in the United Arab Emirates. In addition to its services for consumers, Etisalat also caters to corporate clients by providing them with comprehensive business programs. Etisalat’s customers have the option of connecting to the company via wired or wireless networks. Home customers are the most common consumers of wireless connections; these users have high expectations regarding the speeds and dependability of their broadband service provider.

How To Change Etisalat WiFi Password? All You Need To Know

The Etisalat router is pre-configured and shipped in a standard configuration. Unless you want to expand the WiFi coverage or change Etisalat Wi-Fi password for security reasons, there is no need to update the configuration.

Steps To Change Etisalat WiFi Password

Connect your mobile or laptop to the WiFi network and make sure your WiFi router has access to the internet.

1- Open a web browser on your PC or mobile device.

2- In the address box of your browser, type 192.168.1.1 and press Enter.

3- Enter the username and password for the router settings on the login page that appears. Note that the username and password for the login page is “Admin”, by default. Enter “admin” in both fields and click Log In.

4- Go to Wireless- WLAN 2.4GHz or WLAN (5GHz). Choose the WiFi network for which you want to change the password.

5- Next, select Wireless Settings from the Advanced Setup menu that appears at the top of the screen.

6- On the Wireless Security tab, in the Pre-Shared Key field, type in a new password. This will be the password you use to join your home WiFi from now on. When you’re done, click “Save Settings,” and you’re done!

7- After completing the aforementioned steps, you might need to reconnect all wireless devices that make use of this router with a new WiFi security password.

Tip: The password must be unique and include uppercase and lowercase letters, digits, and special characters.

Final Wrap

When it comes to the safety of your home network and your online pursuits, changing your Etisalat WiFi password is a must. You can take charge of your network’s security and make sure that only approved users may access your WiFi by following the straightforward procedures indicated in this article.

Always use a complex, one-of-a-kind password and think about changing it occasionally for further security. You can have a risk-free time on the internet if you just remember to be careful and alert. Today, take responsibility for the safety of your network by determining your own Etisalat WiFi password.

