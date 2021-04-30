How to Change PTCL Wifi Password in 7- Easy Steps?

Are you searching for “how can I change my PTCL wifi password”? Then you are in the right place where you will learn how to Change your PTCL Wifi Password. The leading Internet service provider in Pakistan is “Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). There is also many others internet service provider, but the majority of people use PTCL broadband services. When a new Wi-Fi modem is installed, people choose to set a new Wi-Fi password. It is safe to change your PTCL Wi-Fi password after the installation of a new Wi-fi modem or when to limit your internet access due to privacy concerns.

Nowadays, Wi-Fi has become as necessary as food and water to update people around the world and keep in touch with everyone. It builds a connection for users to obtain information from various sources and use it for different purposes. The prominent Internet service provider in Pakistan is PTCL (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited). PTCL was a popular ISP in Pakistan and most homes and businesses use this.

In this technology era, it is also mandatory to maintain privacy on your internet to keep them secure. we will suggest you change your wifi passwords periodically. Many users do not know how their WiFi PTCL password can be changed, So we have collected information in the form of a guide to help you with the easy steps of password change.

Guidelines to Change PTCL Wifi Password

We need to follow these few steps to Change the PTCL Wifi password that we will also explain in detail in this article for your better understanding. Always remember the following steps to Change the PTCL Wi-Fi password:

Firstly, Open your web browser

Type IP address in the search bar

You will see a dialogue box for username and password.

Then, a new window will appear, Choose the Wireless option from the left panel.

Then select “wireless” > then “Security” from the default menu.

Finally, change the password and save the new password.

Steps to Follow for How to Change PTCL Wifi Password in 7 Easy Steps?

As the main steps have been described, now check here all steps in detail with complete guidelines. You need to follow these steps properly to change the PTCL Wi-Fi password:

1. Open Web Browser

Open your browser in the first step, any browser which you like to use such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer.

2. Type IP address in Search Bar

Go to the search bar at the top of the browser when you open the Web browser. On the search bar, type your IP address and hit Enter. Almost for all PTCL users, the IP address is 192.168.1.1. For some new PTCL broadband users, the IP address is 192.168.10.1.

3. Enter Username and Password

When you enter the IP address, you will see a box to put details:

Then enter your PTCL modem’s username and password. The default username for mostly modem is “admin” and the password is also “admin”. You also can see the username and password for the PTCL Broadband modem on the back of the PTCL modem or in the modem box if the PTCL Broadband modem is not “admin”.

4. Go to PTCL Page

After entering the username and password, the Internet Service provider PTCL page will be open with options. Your PTCL modem settings can be seen on this page panel. Select the Wireless in the options list on the left-hand side of the options panel.

5. Select the Security Option

You will see the “security” option when you will drag down the wireless list, click on “Security” from the options. You will see options on the right side of the page when will you click on security. Come at the end of the options, then you will see the WPA/WAPI passphrase bar.

6. Set a New Password

Go to WPA/WAPI passphrase bar option to change the PTCL router password. Select the bar and enter a new password (anything you want to set as a password). You will see the Apply button at the bottom of this page.

7. Save the Password

The last step is very simple. Only click “Save” after you have entered your name and new password. Your new configuration will apply and be saved on the PTCL Wifi router. Your password for your PTCL is changed successfully. However, the process of changing passwords or usernames is the same. Hopefully, these steps will help you to change the password easily but still if have a problem changing the PTCL WIFI password then Contact your service provider.

Restart your PTCL Wi-Fi router after password changing steps and your latest Wi-Fi password will be updated on a router automatically. If you want to connect PTCL Wi-Fi on your device the first time, you have to enter a new password or if already you have connected your devices with PTCL Wi-Fi then first forget the network then again connect Wi-Fi with a new password. You can change your Wi-Fi password when you want by following these steps. Whenever you feel someone uses your Wi-Fi without your permission, follow the above steps to change your Wifi password immediately. Nobody other than you can use your password to the router.