How To Change Your IP Address? A Step-By-Step Guide

Each device connected to the internet has an IP address containing information about your general geographic location and internet service provider (ISP). IP addresses are usually assigned automatically, however, there are times when you might need to change your IP address. Whether for privacy, bypassing geo-restrictions, or troubleshooting connectivity issues, there are different ways to get a new IP address. In this blog, I’ll share a comprehensive guide on how to change your IP address with or without a VPN. Let’s get started!

What is an IP Address? Why You Need To Change It?

An Internet Protocol (IP) address is a distinctive string of numbers used to identify an Internet-connected device. It is quite similar to a phone number. An IP address can disclose information about your geographical location and ISP. You can look up your IP address using websites like WhatIsMyIPAddress.

There are different reasons why you might want to change your IP address:

Privacy : Protect your online privacy by hiding your location and ISP information.

: Protect your online privacy by hiding your location and ISP information. Access Geo-Restricted Content : Get access to content on streaming services like Netflix by changing your IP address to one from a different country.

: Get access to content on streaming services like Netflix by changing your IP address to one from a different country. Bypass Censorship : Access government blocked websites.

: Access government blocked websites. Avoid Throttling : Stop ISPs from throttling your internet speed based on your online activities.

: Stop ISPs from throttling your internet speed based on your online activities. Troubleshooting: Fix connectivity issues between your device and router or modem.

Methods to Change Your IP Address

1. Using a VPN

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) relays your traffic through an encrypted server. It hides your IP address and displays the IP address of the VPN server instead. This method is perfect for extra privacy, accessing geo-blocked content, and bypassing throttling restrictions.

Steps to Change Your IP Address Using a VPN:

Sign up for a VPN service. Download and install the VPN app on your device. Open the app and sign in. Enable the VPN and select your preferred server location.

You can verify your new IP address by checking it before and after enabling the VPN.

2. Using a Proxy Server

A proxy server is an intermediary between your device and the internet. It can easily hide your IP address. It is quite similar to a VPN, however, it does not encrypt your connection. So, proxy servers are less secure. They are suitable for basic anonymity and accessing geo-restricted content.

Steps to Change Your IP Address Using a Proxy Server:

Sign up for a proxy service. Configure the proxy server address in your device’s settings. Enable the proxy and select an IP address.

3. Resetting Your Router

Rebooting your router sometimes provides a new IP address. This method is simple and doesn’t require additional software.

Steps to Change Your IP Address by Resetting Your Router:

Check and note your current IP address. Unplug your router for at least five minutes. Plug the router back in and wait for the internet connection to return. Reconnect your device and check your new IP address.

If the IP address remains the same, try resetting your router for a longer time. You can also try to reset both the router and modem if they are separate devices.

4. Manually/Automatically Changing IP Address

Most devices allow you to update your IP address automatically or manually. Automatic updates are user-friendly, while manual updates are appropriate for assigning static IP addresses.

Steps to Change Your IP Address on Windows:

Automatically : Press Win + R to open the Run dialog. Type CMD and press Enter to open Command Prompt. Type ipconfig /release and press Enter. Type ipconfig /renew and press Enter.

: Manually : Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Select your network and click on Properties. Under IP assignment, click Edit and choose Manual. Enter the desired IP address.

:

Method to Change Your IP Address on Mac:

Automatically : Go to System Preferences > Network. Select your network and click Advanced. Go to the TCP/IP tab and click Renew DHCP Lease.

: Manually : Go to System Preferences > Network. Select your network and click Advanced. Go to the TCP/IP tab and choose Manually under Configure IPv4. Enter the desired IP address.

:

Steps to Change Your IP Address on Android:

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi.

Tap the network you’re connected to.

Automatically : Tap Forget and reconnect to the network.

: Tap Forget and reconnect to the network. Manually: Tap IP settings, choose Static, and enter the desired IP address.

Steps to Change Your IP Address on iOS:

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi.

Tap the network you’re connected to.

Automatically : Tap Configure IP and choose Automatic.

: Tap Configure IP and choose Automatic. Manually: Tap Configure IP and choose Manual, then enter the desired IP address.

Whether you choose to use a VPN, or proxy server, reset your router, or manually update your IP, each method has its benefits. Select the one that best suits your needs and enjoy a more secure internet experience. I hope you find this blog helpful. Do share with us in the comment section, if you use any of these methods.