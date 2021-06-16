How to Check Airpods Battery Status on an Android Phone?

The tech giant Apple entered into the ‘wireless communications’ arena back in 2016. The company launched its first wireless earphones called ‘the Airpods’ and revolutionized the wireless communications industry, When iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were launched, the company indicated to go wireless by not offering any headphone jack. The AirPods were primarily made for an apple device but as they are basically Bluetooth headphones so they might work on Android devices as well. However, the AirPods offer bundles of features if on iOS as compared to the Android operating system. For example, Apple’s voice assistant Siri gets synchronized when you connect it to AirPods and show all the details like charging, volume frequency etc.

However, on the other side when you connect it to the android phone no such details are offered and you must be thinking about how to check the Airpod battery on Android. So you don’t need to worry as we will tell you how to check Airpods battery Android. But before moving forward, I would like to provide some more information regarding the AirPods.

What are Airpods, its different versions, and its price?

Basic Airpods:

The basic version of the Airpods comes with more talk time, voice-activated Siri access, and synchronization, along with a wireless charging case. Even the most basic version of AirPods offers an exceptional wireless headphone experience. You just need to simply take them out of their case and afterward you are ready to use the Airpods with all your devices. Just put them in your ears and they will connect immediately, providing you a high-quality sound. Airpods are powered by the all-powerful Apple H1 headphone chip which allows them to render a much quicker and more stable wireless connection to your devices. It renders up to 2x faster speed when switching between active devices, and a 1.5x faster connection time for receiving phone calls. You can buy basic AirPods for around $130.

Airpods Pro:

The AirPods pro offers Active noise cancellation for an immersive sound experience. The wireless headphones feature a transparency mode for listening and connecting with the things and people around you. It comes with a total of three sizes of soft silicone tips for a customizable fit. However, the most captivating feature which distinguishes the Aipods pro from basic AirPods is it being sweat and water resistance. Furthermore, the Airpods Pro has an adaptive equalizer that automatically tunes music according to the shape of your ear. You can easily set up the Airpods pro for all your Apple devices. It also allows you quickly access Siri by just saying Hey Siri. The Airpods pro is available for around $200.

Airpods Max:

The over-ear Airpods Max has been completely reimagined by Apple. From cushion to the canopy, AirPods Max is particularly designed for an uncompromising fit that makes the optimal acoustic seal for many different head shapes, completely extravagant in all aspects. The Airpods Max offers up to 20 hours of listening time on a single full charge with Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode feature enabled. Furthermore, the Smart Case preserves battery charge in an ultra-low-power state which is an excellent feature. You can also charge your Airpods Max through a Lightning connector. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity is enabled on the Airpods Max. The unparalleled Accessibility features assist people with disabilities to get the most out of their latest AirPods Max. The Apple Airpods Max for around $550.

All of these three versions of Airpods pro can also be connected to the Android operating system but lack features like ‘Show AirPods battery level on Android if we compare it with the iOS. So I am going to mention the ways through which you will be able to check AirPods battery on Andoird. Here are the best AirPods battery apps for Android.

How to Check AirPods Battery Stats on an Android Phone?

If you’re using the AirPods with an Android phone or any other device, but you also want to monitor their battery level and are clueless, then you don’t need to worry as you are in the right place. Follow the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the Google Play Store and search for the AirBattery App.

Now, download the free AirBattery app from the Play Store.

Now after setting up the app on your Android phone and open the lid of your AirPods’ charging case.

Afterward, a popup will arise similar just like as it appears on the iPhone. The pop-up will display you the Battery stats for the case and each AirPod will also be displayed as illustrated in the image.

You can also click on the gear icon to pay for the Pro version, which is ad-free and allows you to customize the refresh frequency. There are a total of two ways regarding how battery life is reported. In addition to that, your AirPods will need to be in the charging case to check the battery life.

Conclusion:

The above-mentioned guide is made after hours of research work. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do share them in the comment section!

