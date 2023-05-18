Are you an Etisalat UAE user but unsure about your existing subscription? It is absolutely necessary to check your Etisalat subscription in order to remain on top of your data usage, account balance, and any other relevant information. You may easily verify your Etisalat subscription in a number of different ways, regardless of whether you have prepaid or postpaid service. In this article, we will walk you through the process of How To Check Etisalat Subscription step by step. This will allow you to remain on top of your telecom services and prevent any unwelcome costs or disruptions from occurring.

How To Check Etisalat Subscription

MyEtisalat App

In the United Arab Emirates, checking your Etisalat subscription can be done in a number of different ways. Nevertheless, utilizing the MyEtisalat app is the most time- and effort-saving option. The application is downloadable for use on any smartphone running either iOS or Android. Checking active services on the network is best done through the use of the MyEtisalat app, which comes highly recommended.

Download the app, then either log in using your phone number or register with it. This is all you need to do. Under the account tab on the Home Screen, you will get a list of all the active services you currently have.

You can find out remaining calls, SMS, and internet data resources. You can also see a list of all of your active subscriptions by tapping the View All button. It is located in the top right corner of the account section.

By Calling Etisalat Helpline

Simply calling the helpline +971 800 5800 for Etisalat will allow you to receive an SMS listing all of the active services you have with the company. Request that the customer service agent provide you with a list of all of the active subscriptions that are associated with your Etisalat number. You won’t have to wait long before you get a message from Etisalat detailing all of your current subscriptions.

How Do I Check Etisalat Subscription for Postpaid

Simply dial *140# on your mobile phone.

Click the call button to check the status of your postpaid subscription with Etisalat.

You will get a notice including details about your current plan, the amount of data you have used, and the balance on your account.

Conclusion

It is essential that you keep track of your Etisalat subscription if you wish to maintain a connection to your loved ones as well as to your place of employment. You can easily check your Etisalat membership by adhering to the straightforward instructions provided in this blog article and following the procedures in the appropriate order. It is imperative for you as a responsible Etisalat UAE client to monitor your data consumption, account balance, and current plan so that you can take advantage of Etisalat's telecom services in a seamless manner.

Remember, taking a few moments to check Etisalat subscription can save you from any surprises and allow you to make the most of your telecom services.