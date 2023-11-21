The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is one of the best boards in Pakistan. A large number of schools and colleges are affiliated with it. Every year, thousands of students complete their studies at FBISE. It is known for its fair and transparent examination system. The board employs strict invigilation procedures and utilizes modern technology to prevent cheating and maintain the integrity of the examination process. This commitment to fairness and transparency has earned FBISE the trust of parents, students, and educators alike.

Students of FBISE are provided with all kinds of information online on the official website. You can get your Federal Board result online from the website. The board provides model papers, past papers, pairing schemes, and many more helping materials for 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades. In this article, we will tell you how to check FBISE results online and through SMS for matriculation and intermediate classes. Let’s first check how to check FBISE results online in a simple and easy way.

How to Check FBISE Results Online

First of all, visit the FBISE website by clicking here. When the webpage opens, click on the “Student” tab and select Result from the drop-down menu.

After clicking on the result, you will get a screen like this.

Here, you will get four options: SSC-I, SSC-II, HSSC-I, and HSSC-II. If you want to check the result for the 9th class, select SSC-I and for the 10th class result, select SSC-II. Similarly, select HSSC-I for the 11th class result and HSSC-II for the 12th class result. After selecting the right option, enter your roll number and click on “Search Result”.

The next page will show you your result card. This is all you have to do to check your results online.

How to Check FBISE Results through SMS

As soon as FBISE announced the result, many students rushed to the website to check their results. Due to the heavy server load, the website became unavailable for students for a few hours. In such situations, when you can’t wait any longer, FBISE offers some other ways to check your results. In case you don’t have internet, you can opt for this method. You can also check your results through SMS. To check your result through SMS, simply follow these steps.

Open your phone’s SMS option

In a new chat, type FB(Space)[Roll Number] and send it to 5050.

You will receive your result within 15 minutes. However, it will only tell you the total number you gained.

Other Methods to Check FBISE Results

There are two other ways to check your FBISE result.

You can make a call to FBISE at 051 9269555-59 to ask for your result

You can also check your result directly from the Official Result which FBISE publish as soon as the results are announced officially.

We hope this article will help you out in checking your results from the FBISE board while staying at home. Best of luck to the students for your results!