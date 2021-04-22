Are you worried about forgetting an old Jazz number which you recently found in your drawer? And you are trying to make a call but unfortunately, the sim has no credit. Well, you don’t need to worry as this comprehensive guide will let you know how to check jazz number.

How to Check Jazz Number? Jazz Number Check Code

Method 1:

This method can be utilized by both Jazz prepaid and postpaid customers in order to check their jazz numbers.

First, open the phone dialer on your phone and dial *99#.



Afterward, a message will prompt on your screen with your Jazz as you can see in the given image.

Method 2:

First, open the messaging application on your phone and compose a new text message.

Now write MNP in the text message and send it to 667.

After a short interval, you will receive a message from the service which includes the details about their Jazz number including activation date and Sim owner name.Point to remember: This isn’t a free method and will incur some charges. So make sure you recharge your number before availing the service.’

Method 3:

The last method is comprised of Jazz’s official helpline. Just dial 300 and talk to the Jazz operator as he/she will provide you with all the details regarding your Jazz number.

About Jazz:

Jazz 4G is currently Pakistan’s best network in terms of bandwidth, connectivity, and user base. Jazz came on top after the merger of Warid and became Pakistan’s most used network. This is also the reason why Jazz connectivity has reached the far-flung areas of Pakistan. With the reinvigorated spirit of leading digital transformation in the country, Jazz is exploring new areas, ranging from digital financial services to affordable health insurance and emergency services. As the premier in thought leadership, Jazz has grown to be a company that financially facilitates more than 12 million people with JazzCash, and the company has no plans to stop any soon in the future. This article will let you know how to load a Jazz card to avail Jazz’s excellent services.

