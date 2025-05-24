Many people who get help from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have faced a common issue. Their CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card) expired, and their payments stopped. If this happened to you, there is good news. BISP has announced that from May 20, 2025, all pending payments will be released. This applies to those who were not getting their money because of expired CNICs but have now renewed them through NADRA. In this article, we will tell you how to check online if you are still eligible for BISP after CNIC expiry.

Let’s explain everything in simple steps.

Why Were BISP Payments Stopped?

BISP has strict rules. One of them is that your CNIC must be valid. If it expires, your account gets blocked, and payments stop.

This rule is there to avoid fraud and ensure that only eligible people get support.

Many women in Pakistan faced this issue. Their CNICs expired, but they were not aware that it would affect their BISP payments. As a result, thousands of beneficiaries were left waiting.

Now, BISP has confirmed that once the CNIC is renewed, the payments will restart.

Who Will Receive the Pending Payment?

You will get your BISP payment if:

You were already registered in the program.

Your CNIC had expired, and your payments stopped.

You have now renewed your CNIC from NADRA.

You didn’t receive the last instalment.

BISP has reactivated the accounts of such people. The system will now release their pending amounts.

How to Check Online If You Are Still Eligible for BISP After CNIC Expiry?

You can follow these simple steps to check if you are eligible again:

✅ 1. Check CNIC Validity

First, make sure your CNIC has been renewed. Visit the nearest NADRA office if it is still expired.

✅ 2. Verify BISP Status

Send your 13-digit CNIC number via SMS to 8171.

You will get a message about your eligibility and payment status.

You can also visit your nearest BISP Tehsil office for manual checking.

✅ 3. Payment Collection Starts May 20

If you are eligible, you can withdraw your payment from:

Designated BISP payment campsites

Partner bank ATMs

Nearby BISP offices (if manual payment is required)

Make sure to carry your original CNIC when visiting.

✅ 4. Keep an Eye on SMS Alerts

Wait for an official SMS from 8171 . It will confirm your payment release.

Don't trust any other message or third-party agent.

Common Problems and Simple Solutions

Problem: CNIC renewed, but no payment yet

Solution: Wait until May 20, 2025. System updates are still being made.

Problem: CNIC just renewed a few days ago

Solution: It may take a few working days for BISP and NADRA to sync their records.

Problem: Didn’t receive an SMS

Solution: You can still check manually by sending your CNIC to 8171 or visiting the BISP center.

Important Things to Know

Your payments were only paused, not cancelled.

Once your CNIC is valid, your old payment will be released.

You don’t need to register again if you’re already in the system.

You will get either Rs. 13,500 or Rs. 14,500 , depending on the updated amount.

Your money is safe in the system.

Try to visit early in the morning to avoid long lines at camps or banks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: I renewed my CNIC. Will I get my BISP payment?

Answer: Yes. If your payment was stopped due to an expired CNIC and it is now renewed, you’ll get your money from May 20, 2025.

Q: Do I have to register again in BISP?

Answer: No. You do not need to re-register. Just renew your CNIC. Your existing record will be reactivated.

Q: How can I check if my payment is ready?

Answer: Send your CNIC to 8171 via SMS to check online. Or visit your nearest BISP centre or ATM.

Q: What if I don’t check my payment quickly?

Answer: Your money will stay safe in the system. But it’s better to check early to avoid delays.

Q: What if I haven’t renewed my CNIC yet?

Answer: Go to NADRA immediately and get your card updated. Then, check your BISP status through 8171.

Conclusion

The Benazir Income Support Programme continues to help low-income families in Pakistan. If your CNIC expired and your payment stopped, don’t worry. Once your CNIC is renewed, your BISP account will be active again.

From May 20, 2025, all eligible beneficiaries will start getting their payments.

Remember to use only official channels like 8171 SMS or BISP offices. Stay safe, avoid scammers, and keep your CNIC valid to receive help without interruption.