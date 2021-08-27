Secret marriages are very common in Pakistan. The law permits men to ask from the first wife if they want to have a second marriage whereas Islamic Shariah Law has asked men to inform their wife prior to marriage for another time. However, usually, it is ignored since wives are not comfortable with their men getting married again. Now there is a way to check your husband’s secret marriage from Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority).

Though the overall context of the topic might seem humorous for many of our readers, it is a good initiative for many who has passed through such circumstances. Moreover, sometimes a man marries a woman without telling her family that he is already married. Even in such a scenario, this initiative is applaudable as it will save many women from being prey to cheaters.

Beware! Nadra will reveal your Secret Marriage

The name of the campaign under which women can check the marriage status of the men they are about to marry or already married is ‘Qaumi Tasdeeq-o-Tajdeed Campaign. This system is specially launched for the verification of family members.

آپ کے خاندان میں کوئی غیر متعلقہ فرد تو رجسٹرڈ نہیں؟ ایک SMS سے تصدیق کریں، گھر بیٹھے با آسانی۔ نادرا میں اپنےرجسٹرڈ موبائل نمبر سے 8009 پر اپنا قومی شناختی کارڈ نمبر Space تاریخ اجراء dd-mm-yyyy

SMS کریں جواب میں آپ کواپنے خاندان کے افراد کی تفصیلات(فیملی ٹری) موصول ہوں گی۔ pic.twitter.com/Xw2nychHPb — NADRA (@NadraMedia) August 21, 2021

How to Check Your Husband’s Secret Marriage from Nadra?

Women who want to know if their husband is hiding a secret second marriage can just cross-check their fears with NADRA. This is a very easy process.

Send your husband’s 13-digit CNIC number with no space and its date of issuance at 8009. That’s it. You will get the family members associated with him including his wives, kids, and siblings.

Men are not very happy about this decision of the government, whereas on the other side women are extremely happy. Find the humorous video below from the Samaa TV to check it out:

One can also use this database to confirm that the details of family members registered are correct. Upon sending your own CNIC on 8009, you will receive details of your family members.

If any information is incorrect or the name of an unrelated person is included in the family members, write ‘1’ in reply to inform NADRA. A representative of the NADRA will then contact you from its helpline 051-2778009. If the information is correct, then reply ‘2’ to confirm it to the authority.

However, it should be noted here that people would only be able to know about their family or second marriage of Husband if it’s registered with Nadra. Nighat Dad, a Pakistani lawyer, and activist has women regarding the overall process and how much valid CNIC is important in such cases.

Your public services are connected to CNIC & if your CNIC isn’t updated with NADRA, you are unable to fulfil many legal requirements in absence of spouse or blood relationships. In case of divorce, custody of children, getting children passport made are near to impossible. — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) April 24, 2021

Many women took up to Twitter to praise Nadra for this much-needed step:

It’s commendable, that Nadra took this step. Now this abuse of women in the name of second, third marriage won’t happen. — syma Murtaza (@somizaneb) August 26, 2021

Irony that in Pakistan these secret marriages are never registered. pic.twitter.com/dKskE2kuB1 — Fätima (@Kan__Fatima) August 26, 2021

No doubt, it is a good initiative but will only work if people register their marriages with Nadra. Otherwise its of no use.