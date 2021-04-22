This is an interesting article and can prove handy in a number of situations. Like if you forgot your Zong sim number or found a new sim from somewhere but have no clue how to check the Zong number then you don’t need to worry as we have some work cut out for you. To check your Zong number, follow the below-mentioned guide.

How to Check Zong Number? Zong Number Check Code

There are a number of ways to check the Zong number if you are not able to memorize your mobile phone number.

Method 1:

First, open the phone dialer on your phone. Then dial *8# from it.

Afterward, your Zong number will automatically appear on your phone’s screen.

Note: In order to avail this service, you don’t need any balance. However, if this code does not work for you then try dialing*2#.

Method 2:

First, open your mobile phone dialer on your phone.

Dial *100# from and your zong number will appear on your screen.

Method 3:

First, open the text message app on your phone and compose a new text message.

Now write MNP in the text and send it to 667.

After a few moments, the users will receive a text from the service with details about their Zong number including activation date and Sim owner name.Point to remember: This isn’t a free method and will incur some charges. So make sure you recharge your number before availing the service.

4th Method:

You can also dial 310 and talk to the operator on phone. Then he/she will the customer all the details such as Sim Owner, and Zong Sim number. This is the easiest and authentic method among all but you it may incur some charges as well.

About Zong:

Zong 4G is one of the most used telecom operators in Pakistan. It is the main ambition of Zong to facilitate a fully connected environment for citizens by providing the technological edge in 4G LTE, whilst rendering the most reputable and affordable products in the market. If we talk about the technological front, Zong learns immensely from the research and experience of China Mobile Communications Corporation, which is the largest telecom service provider in the world right now, thus permitting cutting-edge, state-of-the-art services to subscribers.

