How to Clean Your Phone Without Damaging It? Simple Steps to Avoid Viral and Bacterial Infections

Smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives, but they also carry invisible risks. We use them in various environments ranging from dining tables to public transport and even bathrooms. As a result, our phones can harbor hundreds of types of microbes, including viruses and bacteria. While not all of them cause illness, the possibility of infection is real. Despite this, phones are rarely cleaned properly.

Unlike hands, which we wash regularly, our phones remain untouched by routine hygiene. This increases the risk of germ transmission, especially when we use phones while eating, touching our faces, or handing them to others. Regular cleaning is essential, but using the wrong method can damage your device.

Cleaning Safely Without Harming Your Device

Many people unknowingly use harmful products such as bleach, vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, or window cleaners to wipe their screens. These substances can strip away the phone’s oleophobic (oil-resistant) coating, corrode metal edges, damage plastic surfaces, and affect touch sensitivity. Similarly, paper towels and rough cloths can scratch the display or leave lint in speaker grills and ports.

To safely clean your smartphone, start by switching it off and unplugging any cables. Remove the phone case and accessories. Use a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or lightly dampen a microfiber cloth with the same solution. Gently wipe the screen, back, and sides. Avoid pressing too hard or allowing any liquid to seep into openings. For delicate areas like charging ports or speaker grills, use a soft anti-static brush made of nylon or goat hair.

Do not spray liquids directly on the phone or submerge it in any cleaning solution, even if your device is water-resistant. Seals and coatings that protect against moisture can degrade over time, increasing the risk of internal damage.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, major manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung updated their cleaning guidelines. Apple permits the use of Clorox disinfecting wipes and 70% isopropyl alcohol, provided they are used gently and not applied directly to ports. Samsung recommends using a microfiber cloth slightly dampened with alcohol and emphasizes avoiding direct contact with openings.

How Often Should You Clean Your Phone?

There is no strict rule, but cleaning your phone at least once a week is recommended for regular users. If you frequently take your phone into high-risk areas like hospitals, gyms, or public transport, you should clean it more often. It’s important to be gentle and consistent. Over-cleaning or aggressive scrubbing can wear down protective layers, making your device more vulnerable to smudges, scratches, and microbial buildup.

By following proper cleaning practices, you not only extend your phone’s life but also reduce the chance of transmitting germs to yourself and others. Maintaining hygiene should go beyond washing hands — it should also include the devices we use every day.

