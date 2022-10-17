How to clear space on iPhone without losing data

Apple releases new models every year with larger, more vibrant screens, quicker processors, state-of-the-art cameras, and other improvements. However, their storage capacities consistently seem to fall short (and purchasing those phones with more storage is very expensive). The age-old question of “How to clear space on iPhone” is one that keeps coming up.

Here’s a guide to ‘How to clear space on iPhone’

Delete unnecessary Apps:

Your apps, videos, music, and photos should always be your first stop when browsing the web. Although the sizes of each of them can vary, in general, it is where the majority of your storage will be located. Your iPhone shows all of your apps conveniently by size, with the largest apps listed first, as you can see in the General Settings (iPhone Storage) section. Go through the list of apps on your iPhone and remove any that you no longer need or use for the first step of this method. Tap the App, then tap Delete App to complete this.

Cleaning Browser Cache

Do you frequently visit the web on your iPhone using Chrome or Safari? said Tom. If so, please be advised that your device may be holding caches and other unused data. You’d be surprised at how much space can be freed up by merely clearing the cache in your browser.

Large files in attachments

Other attachments you receive through texting also consume a lot of storage space. Selfies, memes, GIFs, and brief videos are exchanged and received, according to Tom. “All of the content will eventually be saved on your iPhone, whether or whether you manually saved it to Photos. The fee adds up over time if you text frequently.

Delete duplicate files songs and pictures

You can have amassed a lot of duplicate tracks over time in addition to just removing the music you no longer enjoy. Due to the needless duplication of songs, this is actual wasted space.

There’s a nice program that can help if you don’t want to sift through your library to remove duplicate recordings. All of your needs for cleaning up your iTunes library will be met by the PC or Mac program Tune Sweeper. Its main job is to find and delete duplicate tracks from iTunes.