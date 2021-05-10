You must have noticed that when you use the Spotlight search on your iPhone or iPad, it displays your search terms below the search bar. But, unfortunately, there is no way to clear those search terms. Although, there is no any option provided by Apple yet to clear spotlight search history. There is a lot of private information stored on your iPhones that include your latest calls and texts, even your credit card numbers. There are chances that all of these things can be a hacked by hackers as there are a lot of prying eyes waiting to discover your personal data.

How to Clear Spotlight Search History on iPhone?

However, there are some simple methods that can help you to clear your spotlight search history on iPhone or iPad. By following some steps, you can easily Clear Spotlight Search History on iPhone.

Delete Safari Visit History:

Safari is the default browser and comes pre-installed on every iPhone and iPad. You can say that it is Apple’s answer to Google’s Chrome. Most people use it without installing any other browser. Sometimes, links open by default in the Safari browser.

So, it is better to clear Safari visit history. What you have to do? You will have to open the app on your iPhone and click the second-last icon that looks like an open book. Now, select the last tab with the clock icon that is the History tab. There at the bottom, you will get to see the Clear option. Click on the clear option and select All time to clear all browsing history from Safari. Moreover, if you are not interested to log your browsing history, you can also use Safari in Private mode.

Delete Old Addresses from Apple Maps: On your iPhone, open Apple Maps, there you will see street addresses below the Search bar. You will find some of the addresses that you have used in the past. According to some users, that they are unable to delete these old addresses from their Apple Maps. They cannot find an option to delete the address by swiping the left. If you are also facing this issue on your iPhone, then there is a quick and easy fix via Settings that will help you access the “Remove” feature. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services. Tap on System Services at the bottom of the screen followed by Significant Locations. Here, clear the history.

Delete Chrome History on iOS:

Most people around the globe prefer to use Chrome and it is one of the most popular browsers in the world as it supports almost every platform and OS. You can clear Chrome history in two ways.

The first method is to launch the app and go to Menu to clear Chrome search history. There you will need to select Privacy where you can manage your stored data. At the bottom of the screen, you will get to see Clear Browsing Data.