How To Correct Errors On Your NADRA B-Form?

When a child is born, parents register the child’s birth. It is one of the fundamental rights of children to get themselves registered with the place of birth. The CRC/B-Form is the official record of childbirth issued by NADRA. However, before getting a child registered with NADRA, parents should have a birth certificate issued by the concerned Union Council. There is a possibility that NADRA may make mistakes while entering the child’s name, father’s name, or date of birth. On the other hand, you may also want to change the name or any of the given details, so it’s your basic right to correct that information. It is very necessary to make those changes because all the other documents required in the future will continue to use the data from the NADRA B-Form. It will no doubt save you from any difficulty in the future. In this blog, I’ll discuss the easiest method to fix the errors or make changes to your B-form. Let’s get started:

How To Fix Errors On Your NADRA B-Form?

If you want to correct any mistake on your B-Form, first you will have to fix those errors on the birth certificate issued through the Union Council. Simply go to the concerned UC and request that they modify the birth certificate. For that purpose, you may have to provide an affidavit to UC. After getting the modified birth certificate from the Union Council, submit it to NADRA. You can call the NADRA office at 051-111-786-100 to get further information about the procedure including the fee for modification and time required for the changes.

Another way is to file a proper lawsuit for modification and declaration under Section 42 of the Specific Relief Act, 1877, in the concerned civil court.

Documents Required For Filing Lawsuit:

While filing a lawsuit to correct the date of birth or any other data on B-Form, you must have the following documents in your possession:

The entire description and details of the plaintiff, including name, father’s name, place of birth, and date of birth as per the Birth Certificate issued by Union Council, along with all the academic certificates CNIC of Father CNIC of Mother Union Council Birth Certificate Two different witnesses

The civil court issues a notice to NADRA when your case is submitted. As a result, NADRA has to appear and submit the noted statement. The civil court takes a look at the evidence of the plaintiff, including all the documents in favor of the plaintiff, and takes a decision accordingly. Afterward, the court announces its decision and gives NADRA direction to make corrections and required modifications in Form B of the plaintiff. Try to make changes to the birth certificate that UC issued if you don’t want to file a lawsuit and go through this entire process. After that, go to the NADRA office and request modifications in the B-Form. There is no online portal or other way to correct mistakes on B-Form. Even though the NADRA PAK ID App also does not provide the option to make changes to CRC.

Check Out: How To Apply For Nadra B-Form In Pakistan: Step-By-Step Guide – PhoneWorld

FAQs

Is there any way to correct mistakes on B-Form online?

No, you cannot modify the birth certificate or NADRA B-form online. There is even no online portal for applying for the B-form yet.

Can We Apply For Nadra B-Form Using The PAK ID App?

You can use the app to apply for CNIC, NICOP, and FCR. However, you cannot apply for CRC through the PAK ID App.

Is the NADRA CRC & birth certificate the same?

No, a CRC is issued by NADRA as documented proof of childbirth, while a birth certificate is issued by the concerned Union Council.

Should We Get A New Birth Certificate From UC To Correct Errors?

Don’t apply for a new birth certificate, as it will change the CRMS number. NADRA will not be able to fetch the data if CRMS is changed. Always ask for a modified birth certificate with the same CRMS number if you want to correct some errors or mistakes.

Check Out: CNIC Renewal Online: How To Renew Your Expired CNIC? – PhoneWorld