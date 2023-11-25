how to correct your name on FBISE certificates?

A degree serves as a lifelong credential, representing years of hard work and academic achievement. Any inaccuracies, especially the wrong name on the degree, could potentially invalidate its credibility. We know that your SCC and HSSC certificates are important degrees that will be used for getting admission to higher educational institutes or for applying for a job. So, in this article, we will tell you how to correct your name or father’s name on your FBISE certificates.

Before starting, we will let you know that if you are a regular student, you have to ask your institution for the correction of your name on your certificate. Your institute will send your application, after carefully filling it out, to the FBISE board. You do not need to send your application by yourself. So, let’s get started.

How do you correct your name on FBISE certificates?

First, you must download the fee challan form from the FBISE’s official website. For this, click here. And select “Online Challan.”

You will get a screen like this. Here, fill in all your details correctly and download the form. You also have to submit it to the nearest HBL branch.

Now, you have to fill out the application form. You can get the application form for correction in SSC by clicking here . For corrections to HSSC certificates, click here.

After carefully filling out the application form, you have to submit it to the board office. You can also send your application to the Director of Academics, FBISE Sector H-8/4, Islamabad

Fee Structure for Changing Your Name on FBISE Certificates

1500/- (for Pakistani students) or US$ 50/- (abroad) within three (03) of passing the SSC or HSSC examination.

4500/-( for Pakistani students) or US $ 150/- (abroad) after three (03) years of passing the SSC/HSSC examination.

Request for Correction or Change After ten years of passing the SSC/HSSC examination, you will have to pay Rs. 1000 (for Pakistani students) or US$ 40 (Abroad) per annum

How to Correct Your Name on FBISE Certificates as Private Students

If you are a private candidate, you have to follow all the steps mentioned above for regular students. However, they have to attest their application form from the Class-I officer. Unlike regular students, they have to submit their applications directly to the board. They also have to send an attested copy of the SSC/HSSC result card or certificate or a verified copy of the SSC/HSSC result card from the concerned board along with the prescribed fee.

How Do You Correct Your Details on Your Roll Number Slip?

Luckily, you can apply online for the correction to your roll number slip. For this, you have to follow these steps.

First, you must download the fee challan form from the FBISE’s official website. For this, click here. Select “Online Challan.”

Fill in all your details correctly, and download the form. You also have to submit it to the nearest HBL branch.

Now, visit this link to get the application form for the correction in your roll number slip.

Complete this form with your address and contact information, put the online Challan number in the Challan number field, and submit it.

You will get your corrected roll number slip in 3 to 4 working days.

Fee for Correction in your roll number slip

The fee for correction in your roll number slip is Rs. 2000 for Pakistani students and $ 50 for those who have studied as private students abroad.

