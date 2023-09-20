How to Create a WhatsApp Channel on Android, iPhone and Web

WhatsApp has just announced a new feature, WhatsApp Channel. As the owner of a WhatsApp Channel, you can share updates with your subscribers directly on the app. As a subscriber, you can search for your favourite Channels and subscribe to them. In this case, you receive all updates directly on WhatsApp. WhatsApp also takes care of your privacy in this feature. Other subscribers will not know if you have subscribed to the channel. Similarly, other subscribers can not see your WhatsApp details. If you are wondering how to use this feature, don’t worry, I will tell you how to create a WhatsApp channel on Android, iPhone and even on Desktop.

How to Create WhatsApp Channel on Android Phone:

Follow these steps to create a new channel on your Android phone,

First of all, open WhatsApp on your phone.

Go to the “Updates” tab.

Tap the “+” icon and select “New channel.”

Tap “Get started” and follow the on-screen prompts.

Add a channel name to complete the creation of your channel. You can change the name later if needed.

Here you will have the option to customize your channel by adding a description and icon. You can choose to do this later as well.

Finally, tap ‘Create Channel‘ to start your new WhatsApp Channel.

How to Create a WhatsApp Channel on iOS (iPhone)

To create a channel on iOS, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Go to the Updates tab.

Tap the “Create Channel” option.

Tap “Get Started” and follow the on-screen prompts to set up your channel.

Add a channel name to finish creating your channel. You can change the name later if needed.

You can customize your channel by adding a description and an icon at this point.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully created a channel on WhatsApp.

How to Create a WhatsApp Channel on the Web or Desktop

Follow these steps to create a channel on WhatsApp Web: