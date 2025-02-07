How to Create a WhatsApp Community Easily with the New Update

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to enhance user experience, and its latest beta update brings a small but useful improvement. This new feature makes it easier to create a WhatsApp Community directly from the Chats tab, reducing the steps needed to set one up, here is how to do it.

What Is the New Feature About?

In the latest WhatsApp beta release for Android, the company has added a shortcut to streamline the process of creating a new Community. Previously, users had to navigate to the “Communities” tab first, but now they can do it directly from the main Chats screen.

Once this feature is officially available to all users, you will be able to create a Community with just a couple of taps. Access the three-dot menu (hamburger menu) in the top-right corner of the Chats tab, and you’ll see a “New Community” option alongside other shortcuts like “New Group,” “Starred Messages,” and “Settings.”

This improvement eliminates an extra step, making the process quicker and more intuitive.

How to Create a WhatsApp Community Using the New Shortcut

Once this feature is available to everyone, follow these steps to create a WhatsApp Community easily:

Open WhatsApp – Make sure you have updated to the latest version. Go to the Chats tab – All your individual and group chats display here. Tap the three-dot menu (hamburger icon) – Located at the top-right corner of the screen. Select “New Community” – This option will appear in the dropdown menu. Set up your Community – Enter a name, description, and profile image for your Community. Add Groups – You can include existing groups or create new ones under your Community umbrella. Confirm and Create – Once everything is set up, tap the “Create” button, and your Community will be ready to use.

Why Is WhatsApp Making This Change?

One of the possible reasons for this change is that WhatsApp is reportedly planning to replace the “Communities” tab with a new AI Chatbots tab. AI features are becoming increasingly integrated into messaging platforms, and WhatsApp seems to be following this trend.

By moving the Community creation option to the Chats tab, WhatsApp ensures that users can still create and manage Communities even if the dedicated Communities tab is removed in the future.

Out Thoughts

Although this update might seem like a small change, it improves the user experience by making Community creation more accessible. If WhatsApp removes the Communities tab in favour of AI chatbots, this shortcut will become even more important.

For now, this feature is available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, but it will roll out to all users soon. Keep your app updated to get access to the latest features as they become available!

