Unfortunately, most people are unaware of how to delete the Reddit account once they download it on their phone as there is no temporary deactivate feature available on Reddit. Currently, people can only deactivate their Reddit account by visiting Reddit on web browser or app on their phones. Moreover, once anyone deactivate their account then it can’t be reactivated and their username will become unavailable. They will lose the access to their account. In a result of that, they will also lose all of their posts and comment history.

For readers’ information, Reddit is one of the most popular social news websites and forums. It has that has an audience of more than 330 million globally that include Reddit desktop version and app. People can get the best knowledge about a particular thing whether it be Android games, web series, or any political scenario from the subreddits on the platform.

How to Delete a Reddit Account on Your Phone?

Not only can you find things you want to learn about on Reddit but you can also curate your experience. The front page of the site defaults to being populated by recent posts from some of the biggest subreddits. Anyone who signs up as a member is able to chop and change the subreddits they’re subscribed to.

Reddit is an incredible source of information on pretty much every field of human knowledge. You can browse through the many subreddits in philosophy, languages, coding, molecular gastronomy or whatever you are looking for.

What is so special about Reddit?

A special feature of how Reddit works is that posts and comments are rated by users with karma points. The karma point are to the left of the title. Posts that receive many points are further up on the start page and in subreddits. It is important to note that the points are not just a sign of popularity, but also of quality. The reddit is made up of thousands of communities discussing particular topics. People around the globe are able to use the site to learn about almost anything. This has been proven useful for their job, personal life and hobbies.

Most people recommend Reddit as they think it is one of the most sensible platforms in order to get the best opinions on different topics. People also do share their opinion on the platform. However, there are a few people who are not finding the Reddit useful due to any reason. So, if you are also one of them who are not liking Reddit due to any reason then you can delete the Reddit by following some easy and simple steps.

How to delete reddit account using a browser on your phone?

To delete your Reddit account, you need to follow the below steps.

Go to the official website of Reddit, reddit.com, and log in to your account. There, you will need to click on the top right corner of the screen showing your User name. Now click on the User Settings option from the drop-down menu. Once you click on user settings option, the new page will open up. Now you will have to scroll down and click on the Deactivate Account button that is available at the bottom of the page. Now there, you have to enter the Username and Password and give feedback. Check the box that reads that “deactivated accounts are not recoverable” Now click on the Deactivate button.

Your are Done!

One thing that you should keep in your mind is that all your data such as your posts, comments, and other content will be completely erased once you choose to deactivate Reddit account. It is also important to note that once you delete Reddit account, you can never access it again. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as temporarily deleting or disabling Reddit account. So make sure that you are not missing anything important before deleting your account.

How to delete reddit account on your app?

If you have installed the Reddit app and have saved password on your phone, then you can simply delete Reddit account on your Android smartphone or an iPhone following these simple steps given below:

Open the Reddit app on your phone and tap the profile icon Now go to Settings and scroll down There you will find the Help and FAQs button, tap on it. Once you tap on it, a new webpage will open up Now enter the term Deactivate account in the search bar and tap the search button. At this stage, you will need to tap on ‘how do I Deactivate my account?‘ query from the results. Tap the link available on the newly opened page. Enter your ID and password to Login Enter the username and password Give feedback, if you want to. Check the cox that reads “the deactivated accounts are not recoverable” Tap on the deactivate button

Congratulations! You have completed the process successfully.

FAQs:

How To Delete Reddit Post?

If you wish to delete the Reddit post the follow the below given steps:

Go to the official website of Reddit, reddit.com, and login to your Reddit account. Now at the to right corner of the home page, tap on your username. Tap on the My Profile option from the drop-down menu There you will get to see all your posts available on the screen. Tap on the three dots under the post you wish to remove or delete. Then tap the Delete button from the drop-down menu.

After completing the whole process, the Reddit post will be permanently deleted from the platform.

Is there any way to temporarily deactivate My Reddit Account?

There is no any valid way to temporarily delete your Reddit account. The technical word usually people use for permanently deleting the account is deactivated. The term confuses people. But as mentioned above you, once you deactivate or delete your Reddit account, you can never access it again.

Will the Posts get deleted too by Deactivating Reddit Account?

No, the posts will not get deleted by deleting your Reddit account. The username is removed from your posts and comments available on Reddit but they are not deleted. So, if you wish to delete any particular post, then you must have remove it before deleting your account.

How to delete hidden history on Reddit?