How to Delete Android Phone Browser Cookies & Cache?

Our Android phone‘s internet browsers include Google Chrome, Firefox, and Samsung Internet. They all collect and stores data every time you surf the web. As a result, this information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your Android phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites. The fact is that this data eventually builds up, taking up space on your handset while also probably including cookies that are tracking your browsing history with the intention of serving personalized advertising. You should clear this data out to keep your web browser lean. Today, I am going to tell you how to get rid of junk files by deleting Android Phone Browser Cookies & Cache.

How To Delete Cookies & cache from Google Chrome

Tap the More button in the top right corner of the browser, indicated by a column of three dots.

Tap History

Click Clear browsing data. Furthermore, you can also access this from the Chrome Settings menu, by tapping Privacy and Security and then heading to Clear browsing data.

In addition to that, Chrome also offers Basic and Advanced settings for clearing your Browsing history, Cookies site data, Cached images, and files. For that, you can use the Time range drop-down to select whether you want to delete the entire history or can select anywhere from the past 24 hours up to the last four weeks. Tapping Advanced will let you delete Saved passwords, Autofill form data, and Site settings.

How To Delete Cookies & cache from Samsung Internet

There are two different methods to clear your Samsung Internet browser’s cache and cookie data. You can clear it from within the browser itself, or you can do it through your phone’s Settings app.

Clearing Cache Within Browser

In order to clear while in the Samsung Internet browser app, first tap the Options button in the bottom right corner represented by three horizontal lines.

Head to Settings.

scroll down and tap Personal Data.

Tap Delete browsing data to get a menu of options to delete.

It will let you clear your Browsing history, Cookies, site data, Cached images, files, Passwords, and Autofill forms in any combination. After tapping Delete data, you will receive a prompt asking you to confirm your choices before deleting.

Clearing Cache Through Phone’s settings

Open the Settings app

Tap Apps

Scroll down and tap Samsung Internet and then Storage.

At the bottom of Storage, you will get separate options to Clear cache and Clear data.

Tap Clear cache to immediately delete the cache.

Tapping Clear data brings up a prompt that warns you that all of the application’s data will be deleted permanently, including files, settings, accounts, and databases.

How To Delete Cookies & cache from Mozilla Firefox

Tap the More button on the right of the address bar symbolized by three vertically aligned dots.

Tap Settings and select Delete browsing data.

Firefox will give you the most options under the Delete browsing data menu, allowing you to also delete any existing Open tabs, your browsing history and site data, Site permissions, and even your Downloads folder alongside Cookies and Cached images and files. Select anyone to remove.

