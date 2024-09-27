How to Delete Learned Words from Your Android Keyboard

Many Android keyboard apps have a learning feature that allows them to suggest words based on your typing habits. While this can be helpful, it can also lead to the keyboard suggesting misspelled words or words you don’t want to use. Fortunately, most Android keyboards offer options to remove learned words.

Removing Learned Words from Gboard

Open a text field: Tap on any text field to bring up Gboard.

Type the word: Start typing the word you want to remove.

Tap and hold: When the word appears as a suggestion, tap and hold on it.

Drag to trash: Drag the word and drop it onto the trash can icon.

To remove all learned words from Gboard

Open settings: Tap the four-square icon in the top-left corner of Gboard and select the gear icon.

Choose Dictionary: Go to “Dictionary” and then select “Personal Dictionary.”

Select language: Choose the language you want to remove words from or select “All Languages.”

Find and delete: Locate the words you want to remove and tap on the trash can icon next to each one.

Removing Learned Words from Samsung Keyboard

Open a text field: Bring up Samsung Keyboard.

Type the word: Start typing the word you want to remove.

Tap and hold: When the word appears as a suggestion, tap and hold on it.

Choose Remove: Select “Remove” from the menu.

To remove all learned words from Samsung Keyboard

Go to Settings: Open Settings on your phone.

Select General Management: Go to General Management > Samsung Keyboard Settings.

Choose Reset: Select “Reset to Default Settings” and then “Erase Personalized Predictions.”

Removing Learned Words from SwiftKey

Open a text field: Bring up SwiftKey.

Type the word: Start typing the word you want to remove.

Tap and hold: When the word appears as a suggestion, tap and hold on it.

Choose OK: Select “OK” in the prompt.

To remove all learned words from SwiftKey

Open settings: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of SwiftKey and select “Settings.”

Choose Typing: Go to “Typing.”

Clear data: Select “Clear Typing Data.”

Removing Learned Words from Fleksy

Fleksy doesn’t allow you to remove individual learned words. To remove all learned words:

Go to Settings: Open Settings > Apps > Fleksy > Storage Usage.

Clear data: Tap “Clear Data.”

Turning Off Autocorrect

If you want to prevent your keyboard from automatically correcting words based on learned suggestions, you can turn off the autocorrect feature in your keyboard app’s settings.

By following these steps, you can effectively manage the learned words on your Android keyboard and customize your typing experience to your preferences.