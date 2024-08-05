How To Delete Your Old Social Media Posts?

We have been living with social media since Facebook’s public launch in 2006. That’s why, we have years of posts that can bring up both nostalgic and embarrassing memories. Isn’t it? Whether your old tweets haven’t aged well, there’s an ex-partner you’d rather forget, or you’re gearing up for a job interview, you can easily delete old social media posts using web or mobile apps. Do you want to delete them? Don’t worry! In this blog, I’ll jot down how to manage your old posts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. So, let’s get started!

Facebook

Facebook is almost 20 years old now. It has a long history of posts. To find your oldest posts on the web, follow the steps mentioned down below:

Go to your profile by selecting your name. Click the Filters button below the “What’s on your mind?” field. Use the Go to the drop-down menu to find the year you joined Facebook. Click ‘Done’ to see posts from that year.

On the mobile app:

Open your profile. Tap Filters next to your posts. Navigate through the calendar to find particular years.

If you don’t remember when you joined, the steps are quite easy:

Head to Settings & Privacy Navigate Settings and click Account Center Tap on Your Information and Permissions Click Access Your Information Click Personal Information on both web and mobile To delete a post, click the three dots next to it and select Delete post.

X, famous for quick takes, may have posts you’d like to forget. To find old tweets on the web:

Type (from: username) until:yyyy-mm-dd since:yyyy-mm-dd in the search box. Replace “username” with your handle and adjust the dates. Hit ‘Enter’ and sort by ‘Latest’ to see them chronologically. Click the three dots next to a tweet and select Delete.

On mobile, use the same search terms and tap the magnifying glass icon to access the search box.

Instagram

Instagram was launched in 2010. The platform has years of photos and videos that might need reviewing. On the mobile app:

Tap your profile picture. Select the three horizontal lines. Choose Your Activity> Posts. Change Newest to oldest to Oldest to newest.

To delete a post, tap the three dots in the top-right corner and select ‘Delete’. You can also archive posts, which hides them from others while keeping them visible to you. I hope this blog will help you in refreshing your online presence by tidying up your social media. Do you find it helpful? Do share with us in the comment section.

