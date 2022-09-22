How To Delete Your Personal Information From Internet

It is a fact that wiping your personal information from the internet is a difficult task. More than that, there is rarely a guarantee that anything removed will stay offline permanently. However, minimizing your digital footprint is quite possible. A digital privacy expert at NordVPN has revealed that we can take a number of steps to start wiping our personal information from the internet.

Steps To Remove Personal Information From Internet

There are four basic steps in order to remove your private info from the internet. Let’s dig into it.

1. Google Yourself

The first step is to know what information about you is out there. Whenever you share something online, you give up control over that piece of data, so Google yourself in order to see what photos and personal information regarding you exist on the web.