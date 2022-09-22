How To Delete Your Personal Information From Internet
It is a fact that wiping your personal information from the internet is a difficult task. More than that, there is rarely a guarantee that anything removed will stay offline permanently. However, minimizing your digital footprint is quite possible. A digital privacy expert at NordVPN has revealed that we can take a number of steps to start wiping our personal information from the internet.
Steps To Remove Personal Information From Internet
There are four basic steps in order to remove your private info from the internet. Let’s dig into it.
1. Google Yourself
The first step is to know what information about you is out there. Whenever you share something online, you give up control over that piece of data, so Google yourself in order to see what photos and personal information regarding you exist on the web.
According to privacy experts, you can start by identifying any sites you’ve used that would host your data, for instance, forums and websites you personally own. In addition to that, you can perform a Google search for your information on sites that may have copied or logged your data.
2. Delete, Deactivate And Clear
The second step is getting rid of that data. Once you track down the information, remove whatever data. You can even delete, anonymize or deactivate your accounts. It might be possible to delete your social media profiles — especially with notorious bad actors like Meta. Furthermore, if you truly want to leave no trace, delete your accounts with online shopping, dating, and other services including Skype or Dropbox. Keep in mind it may take a while for search engines to clear caches, which temporarily capture and store website data.
3. Opt Out Of Data Brokers
A digital privacy expert at NordVPN, Markuson stated that
“You also need to painfully — one by one — opt out of data brokers referring to organizations that scrape the internet for private information that can be sold to third parties.”
When you will Google yourself, you might see your information come up in results for popular data broker sites like Spokeo, MyLife, Whitepages, BeenVerified, Intelius, and others that create online profiles of people. So, take down your information from data brokers using many tools available out there.
4. Pursue Legal Remedies If Required
If the content is out without your consent, you can take some legal actions to pursue. Together with General Data Protection Regulation in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act in the U.S. and many others, there are legal rights to protect data and consequences in the event of violations. If a company fails to protect an individual’s personal data, it can face serious penalties including fines, etc.
