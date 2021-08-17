How to Delete Your Telegram Account?

Telegram is one of the most used apps throughout the world after WhatsApp. Due to its reliability, speed, security, and great features, some people have started using it too simultaneously. However in Pakistan, it is used along with VPN which makes the usage a little bit difficult however considering the great features associated with it and widespread usage of apps throughout the globe, one can neglect it. Signing up to Telegram is quite easy as it just requires your phone number. However, if you do not want to use and want to delete your telegram account, the article is for you.

Before deleting your Telegram account you should know that it will also delete all your data from the Telegram system. All the messages and contacts associated with the account will be deleted however groups that you created will remain there and members will be able to chat with each other if you are not there. Admins of these groups will be given the right to operate it. Unlike WhatsApp, when you log in to the account again, you will be considered as a new user so everything is irreversible if you deleted the Telegram Account. It should also be noted here that Telegram recommends deleting an account through a non-mobile browser.