We welcome Ios 14 and iPadOS 14, for its iPhone and iPad Apple made the latest OS improvements to its software. Along with the new feature details, we will tell you everything you need to know about what is it and how to run, install and prepare your iPhone and iPad for the new OS features. How to Download and Install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

iOS introduces new activities like small applications which are known as widgets, for your home screen, watch the video in picture-in-picture mode and uses Apple prepared language app.

In iPadOS 14, Apple added much improved searching options for Safari, Siri and Google Maps. You will be able to select different default apps for email, web browsing and new text messages design that makes the organizing of conversations much easier.

Here are few details to download and install the new updates. To check the compatibility of the devices given below is the list.

How to install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

You can tap “General” by opening the Setting app in the device After that, you can tap “Software Update” Describing regarding software update you will see a notification Tap the download and install option that appears, follow the instructions from there If you get the update that it is downloaded in the background, then you just need to install it For installing process you have to wait for overnight or sometimes it just takes 15 minutes

You cannot use your phone while the process is going

Following are the devices that can run IOS 14

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro , Pro Max

iPhone XS, XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

iPhone 6, 6 Plus

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPhone SE (second generation)

iPod touch (seventh generation)

