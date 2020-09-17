How to Download and Install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14
We welcome Ios 14 and iPadOS 14, for its iPhone and iPad Apple made the latest OS improvements to its software. Along with the new feature details, we will tell you everything you need to know about what is it and how to run, install and prepare your iPhone and iPad for the new OS features. How to Download and Install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.
iOS introduces new activities like small applications which are known as widgets, for your home screen, watch the video in picture-in-picture mode and uses Apple prepared language app.
In iPadOS 14, Apple added much improved searching options for Safari, Siri and Google Maps. You will be able to select different default apps for email, web browsing and new text messages design that makes the organizing of conversations much easier.
Here are few details to download and install the new updates. To check the compatibility of the devices given below is the list.
How to install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14
- You can tap “General” by opening the Setting app in the device
- After that, you can tap “Software Update”
- Describing regarding software update you will see a notification
- Tap the download and install option that appears, follow the instructions from there
- If you get the update that it is downloaded in the background, then you just need to install it
- For installing process you have to wait for overnight or sometimes it just takes 15 minutes
You cannot use your phone while the process is going
Following are the devices that can run IOS 14
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro , Pro Max
- iPhone XS, XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, 8 Plus
- iPhone 7, 7 Plus
- iPhone 6, 6 Plus
- iPhone SE (first generation)
- iPhone SE (second generation)
- iPod touch (seventh generation)
