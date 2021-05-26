You may stumble upon a Facebook video that captures your interest while going through your feed. You push share right away, tag a few of friends, and wish you could download it on your phone. There might be a variety of reasons why someone would wish to download Facebook private videos.

To download Facebook private videos, you must do one extra step, which is simple. When someone uploads a video to Facebook, the privacy setting is not changed to “public.” When you submit a video to Facebook, you may choose who may watch it: anybody (public). It prevents others from readily downloading videos with original material. As a result, we’ve looked into and identified all of the conceivable ways to get private Facebook videos.

How to download private Facebook videos

There are different possible ways and methods to download private Facebook videos.

Download Private Facebook videos (Manually)

There are various methods for downloading private Facebook videos, but if you want to do so manually, follow the instructions outlined below. Here is a user guide that will help you correctly download private Facebook videos.

To begin, go to your Facebook account and search for the private Facebook video you want to save.

Then, right-click on the video and select “Show video URL.” Then begin copying the video link and pasting it into a new browser tab.

Change the “www” in the URL to “m” and push enter after it’s pasted. After that, play the video and right-click anywhere on the surface once again.

After that, choose “Inspect,” which is the last option on the list.

Press the “Network” button when a new panel appears. Then, to acquire a file, click “Media.”

Then, right-click the file and select “Open in new tab” from the menu.

Look for the “Download” button after being sent to a new tab, and click it to begin the process of storing a private Facebook video.

8 Online Tools to Download Private Facebook Videos

1. Fbdownloader

Let’s begin with the most basic (and maybe most often used) tool.

Fbdownloader, with its self-explanatory name, is a dependable platform for Online downloading Facebook videos.

You don’t need to download any additional files on your device to use this ready-to-use Facebook video downloader. You may download videos in both SD and HD resolution using this program. It also includes a function that allows you to download private videos.

2. FastVid

FastVid is the easiest Video Downloader app designed exclusively to let you download videos from Facebook and save them using several methods.

It allows users to download videos from Facebook and save them to the device using the video link/URL without login OR by sharing the video from Facebook to the “Video Downloader for Facebook” app OR by browsing your account and clicking on the “Video Downloader for Facebook”.

3. Advanced Download Manager

Because of its well-organized platform and ability to download all file formats to phone, this program has gained a better rating from users. It is built using multi-threaded technology, which speeds up the download process. Users may use this program to download numerous files at once at a quicker rate.

In a matter of seconds, you’ll have your selected Facebook videos on your smartphone.

You may also check Best Youtube Video Downloader Apps

4. SnapSave

SnapSave App is an online Facebook tool that allows you to download the highest quality Facebook private videos in Full HD, 2K, and 4K from Fanpages, Profiles, and Groups.

Download and save high-quality Facebook private group videos for free.

Snapsave also allows you to take screenshots every 1 second in burst mode.

All screenshots taken by you are saved in the “Private Screenshots” Folder on your device, ensuring complete privacy. Your screenshots aren’t saved on its server.

5. GetFbStuff

GetFbStuff is a web-based app that allows users to easily download private Facebook videos and hosts a large library of Facebook videos. It’s only for getting Facebook videos in a few simple steps. The files can then be saved directly to your hard drive. Apart from that, GetFbStuff rarely uses the standard video URL found in the hyperlink bar when visiting a video site.

It’s completely free, and there’s no need to register. MP4 is the only video format it supports.

6. FB Video Saver

Another quick online Facebook video downloader is FB Video Saver.

FB Video Saver, like a few of the other tools mentioned earlier, allows you to download private videos from Facebook.

All you’ll need is the page’s source code then you’ll be good to go.You may even use it to download live Facebook videos (but you’ll have to wait until the live video’s broadcast has finished before downloading it).

7. KeepVid

KeepVid is an iTubeGo utility (a video downloader by itself, with an extensive list of features).

KeepVid allows users to download videos from Instagram, Dailymotion, YouTube, and over 1,000 other websites in addition to Facebook videos.

The app is encrypted with SSL, and there are no limits to the number of videos you can download.

KeepVid does not yet have any browser extensions. The desktop version, however, is available for download with a free trial.

8. FBDown.net

FBDown.net is another useful browser-based app on our list. This online Facebook private video downloader is designed to make it simple to save both public and private Facebook videos. To get private Facebook videos, all you have to do is follow a few simple steps. FBDown.net can also download Facebook live videos if they are no longer being streamed live.

The overall process should be fairly simple if you’re using Chrome on Android or Windows.

If you’re using a different browser, you may need to right-click on the download button and select “save as” to save the video.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I download private videos on Android?

There are free Android and iOS applications that allow to download videos from various platforms such as Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, and many other popular websites.

Is it legal to download facebook videos?

This could conceivably implement to videos just as easily as it does to photos, making it perfectly legal for a user to download a video from Facebook and save it.

What type of private videos aren’t allowed on Facebook?

Nudity or other sexually suggestive material is prohibited.

Hate speech, credible threats, or direct attacks on an individual or a group are all examples of direct attacks.

Self-harm or excessive violence is depicted in this content.

Profiles that are fake or impostor.

Spam.

Final words

As we know that private videos should not be viewed by anyone, Facebook may attempt to update source code to prevent users from downloading them. As you may be aware, some old methods for downloading Facebook private video are no longer functional.

These above online methods have been tried and tested many times and are currently working well. It can be used to download private Facebook data.