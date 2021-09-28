How to Enable Chrome Dark Mode on Windows or Mac

Dark mode has now become a fancy and demanding feature in every useful app. Google has introduced the Dark mode feature for its number of services quite earlier. Just recently, it has added dark mode feature for Google Search. For those who do not know, dark mode provides a comfortable Web browsing experience in low light. It turns the interface including your homepage, toolbar, and settings into a dark colour scheme to help reduce eyestrain. It also helps increase battery life. If you want to enable the dark mode on your browser. Here is how you can enable Chrome dark mode on Windows using Windows’ settings.

How to enable Chrome Dark mode on a Windows PC

To turn on the Dark Mode on Chrome available on a Windows PC, make sure that the device is running on Windows 10.

Select Start and then Settings > Personalisation.

Go to Colours and then choose Dark setting as the default app mode.

Now open Chrome to experience Dark mode.

If you are a Mac user, don’t worry, you can enable the dark mode using your software’s settings.

How to enable Chrome Dark Mode on a Mac

Apple has provided a system-wide Dark Mode on Mac devices running on macOS 10.14 and above. You can also get the Dark Mode on your Mac machine by following these simple steps.

Click on the Apple menu and then System Preferences.

Now, go to General and select Dark as the Appearance preference.

Open Chrome to see its Dark mode.

Why Dark Mode is Better?

The research into dark mode’s effects is far from conclusive. But some people claim that using dark mode does benefit them. We already know that blue light exposure does have demonstrated side effects, such as difficulty sleeping and eye strain. Dark mode may cut down your exposure to blue light. Also, you can also achieve these results by turning down the brightness of your screen.

Moreover, the dark mode increases the amount of contrast between the text that you’re reading and the background. This would make it easier to read on your device.