After a long wait, the messaging app is finally able to launch dark mode for its users. Though the messaging app has taken so long for incorporating Dark Mode in WhatsApp, all the other companies, including YouTube, were successful in launching in before. However, the company had announced prior that the dark mode launched by the company will be actually dark and not the greyish tone like other tech giants launched for their platform.

This Native Dark mode of WhatsApp is called Dark when we search for it in the theme selection interface. The entire UI of the messaging app turns dark green. The home screen and the messaging menu are now covered in dark color. However, when it comes to the conversation window, only the chat bubbles are dark, whereas the background has remained unchanged.

Before we go into details of enabling dark mode, it should be noted here that Dark Mode is available for Beta Testers only and it has not yet launched for the stable version.

How to enable Dark Mode in WhatsApp?

There is not rocket science when it comes to enabling the Dark theme in WhatsApp. In order to quickly turn your app to dark mode, follow the steps below!

First of all, you should have the latest WhatsApp Beta Update.

Download the beta Update and then open the app

When you open the app, click on the three-dot menu icon at the top right corner of the ap

Tap on setting from the drop-down menu

Now when you are directed to the settings page, click on Chats and then the theme

A new window will open from where you can choose the theme

Tap on Dark in the window that appears. It will enable the dark mode interface across the app.

You can also opt for System default settings to automatically switch between dark and light mode just according to the lightings.

You are done!

It is the best thing WhatsApp could do for its users. Let’s accept that WhatsApp is the most widely used platform, and by enabling dark mode, we will have less strain on our eyes. Moreover, WhatsApp Dark Mode will also consume less battery of your device.

