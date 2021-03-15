Google has come up with an amazing upskilling idea during the COVID days when most of the professionals and students are sitting at home. While Pakistan has adopted online education and work from home policy, there are graduates who are not able to get a job this year due to the pandemic. In order to help such graduates and other people who are idle at home, Google has rolled out career certification courses to get youth equipped with new skills.

Currently, Google is enrolling people in the field of Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design. The graduates can also enrol for Associate Android Developer Certification, as this course will prepare people who are not experienced for entry-level jobs in the field of Android development.

One does not need to have any prior knowledge or experience to signup for these courses. Since these courses a made online due to coronavirus, so one can easily complete the course side by side even if they are a student or professional.

How to Enrol for Google Career Certification Courses?

Open Grow with Google Page by clicking here.

Click on the Career Certificates tab placed on the top of the page

You will be directed to Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design.

Once you select the skill to be opted for, click on “Learn More” just below the name of the skill.

You will be directed to a page having minor information about the course, click on “Get Started”

Click on “Enrol”

This certification cost $39 per month by subscription to Coursera. The good news is that Google Associate Android Developer Certification training is free so many can easily opt for it to get skills however an official exam fee of $149 will have to submit.

There are also many free courses available such as interview tips, resume building workshops, career coaching, and much more.

