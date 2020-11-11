How to Extract Audio from Video on Android and iPhone?





There are instances when you only need audio from a certain video. Like, a video lecture of a teacher but it is taking large memory space and gets paused every time you lock the phone. So in order to avoid these inconveniences, we will provide you with the ways through which you can extract audio from any video on android and iPhone. We will start with the Android devices.

How to Extract Audio from Video on Android?

First, you need to visit the Google Play Store and search for video to audio converter app to extract audio from any video.

Now as you can see in the above-mentioned image, the first two search results contain ads so I am going to opt for the third one which is the video to the audio converter by Solution Cat Ltd. Click on it and start the download.

Wait for the download to complete and once it’s finished, click on Open to launch the app.

After launching the app, its interface will appear which is comprised of many options but you just have to tap the video to MP3 icon as illustrated in the below-mentioned image.

After clicking on video to MP3 icon, the app will automatically sync all your videos from the gallery as you can see in the given image.

No0w

Now select any video which you wish to convert.

After selecting the desired video, now you can select the desired audio format and afterwards click on convert which is given in yellow colour at the bottom of the page.

After clicking on convert, your video will be converted to an audio file and will be automatically saved to your gallery.

How To Extract The Audio From A Video On An IPhone?

The framework remains the same in the iPhone as well. it implies that you will need a video to audio converter app but this time from apple and other process are more or less same to android. I would recommend the Media Converter app that is free and you can use it to extract the audio from a video on the iPhone. It’s a swift process and supports a number of file formats.

You can use it as follows:

First, download the app from the App Store.

After downloading, open the app and click on + that is encircled by red in the given image. Now select Photos Library and allow the app to access your iphone’s storage, and select the desired video you want to extract the audio from.

After selecting the video, now click on the Extract Audio option.

Afterwards, choose the file format from the Format list. Configure other options if you like to, click on start and file will be ready in a few moments.

Check out? Use Nest Audio as ‘Home Theater Sound System’ For Chromecast with Google TV