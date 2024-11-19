How to Fast Charge iPhone 16: An Ultimate Guide To Fast Charging

Modern smartphones boast massive batteries, ensuring extended usage while requiring efficient charging solutions. So, is the case with Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 16. If you’re struggling with slow charging speeds, don’t worry at all. In this blog, I’ll discuss how to fast charge iPhone 16 using the latest accessories. So, let’s get started!

How To Fast Charge iPhone 16: Wired or Wirelessly?

There are two methods to supercharge your iPhone 16: Wired or Wireless. Let’s discuss both one by one.

Fast Charging with USB-C

The newly launched iPhone 16 supports fast charging via its USB-C port. It delivers up to 27 watts of charging speed. Using a 30-watt USB-C power adapter, you can charge your phone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes and achieve a full charge in about two hours.

To get started, you’ll need:

A USB-C cable (included with the iPhone 16)

A 30-watt charging brick, such as Apple’s compact charger, or a third-party alternative like Mophie

You can also use a 20-watt charger, though it adds about 15 extra minutes for a full charge. Keep in mind that chargers rated above 30 watts are safe to use. However, they won’t increase charging speed since the iPhone caps its power draw at 27 watts.

Fast Wireless Charging with MagSafe

The iPhone 16 also supports fast wireless charging via the latest MagSafe technology. When paired with a new-generation MagSafe puck and a 30-watt adapter, your iPhone can charge wirelessly at up to 25 watts—almost reaching wired speeds.

From 0% to 50%, you can anticipate similar charging times as wired USB-C charging, roughly 30 minutes. However, wireless charging efficiency drops slightly as the battery heats up due to inductive charging coils. That’s why, the phone will charge more slowly to protect the battery cell. It is pertinent to mention older MagSafe chargers and Qi accessories max out at 15 watts. So, upgrading to a compatible MagSafe puck is necessary to unlock these faster speeds.

Tips for Efficient Charging

Keep a check on Settings → Battery for slow-charging warnings in iOS 18. Orange markers indicate suboptimal charging speeds.

Cling to Apple-certified accessories for safety and reliability.

Avoid charging in direct sunlight, near heaters, or in poorly ventilated spaces. For MagSafe charging, ensure the puck is clean and placed on a heat-resistant surface.

Recharge when the battery is at 20–30% to minimize strain on the cells. Avoid letting your battery drop to 0%.

Check Out: Apple to Discontinue iCloud Backups for Older Devices Starting December 2024