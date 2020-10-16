How to fax a Document from Your Smartphone – Android or iPhone?





Electronic faxing or e-faxing is a service that a number of companies offer that helps you to send and receive faxes through the web or e-mail interface. Start saving online with eFax and reduce the running costs of fax, fax, and ink supplies. From your phone, tablet, or another device, you can sign a PDF document and send it to someone else.

However, some companies can not accept documents via email, instead of faxing them. You’ll need to rely on an app or third-party service that does the faxing for you, just as you would sending the occasional fax from your PC. nOw fax from phone with few easy steps. You won’t find an app that allows you to send free unlimited faxes. Each app you find here will cost you frequently money to use. Few applications can encourage you to send a few free pages, but that’s it.

If you have a connection to the internet on Android, iPhone, and iPad devices, so you can send and receive faxes anywhere. You can also do it absolutely electronically with this process. PDF forms can be signed and filled up on your phone and faxed. Or use the camera on your phone to search and fax documents

How to fax a document from an iPhone?

Email makes it incredibly easy to transfer documents and files, there still are times when the only solution is to send typical fax sometimes. While documents can be signed without scanning or faxing, you can often only complete a hard-copy of important or confidential documents by fax. We’ll need another app on the device to Fax. Here, some fax app for iPhone.

Fax.Plus – Receive & Send Fax

Get and send a FAX.PLUS faxes from iPhone or iPad. You can transform your iPhone or iPad into a strong fax machine with this safe and reliable online fax service and give your smartphone free fax. You can get an online fax number and receive faxes on your phone as well.

You only need to use the included scanner on your iPhone or iPad to search the document that you want to fax, input a fax number to your destination and send a fax immediately. Documents from your local storage or the iCloud drive may also be attached.

Main Features:

Send and receive faxes anytime and anywhere

Send fax from email (email to fax)

Scan documents with your mobile camera (automatic document detection, border cropping, perspective correctness)

Upload and attach your documents from your device.

Sign your documents or faxes and send them back without printing them!

Forward, reply, or resend your faxes to any fax machine received faxes

Receive notification of your sent and received faxes to your email address.

Moreover, for a wide range of plans for different needs, you can subscribe to the plans. FAX.PLUS plans start at $4.99 per month and allows you to get a local fax number from over 40 countries from which you can receive and send faxes to over 180 countries.

How to Use Fax.Plus:

You just need to install the latest version of FAX.PLUS iOS app, complete your free registration, and start faxing for free from iPhone and iPad. Please follow these simple instructions to learn how to fax from the phone for free:

Download and install FAX.PLUS app from Apple App Store.

FAX.PLUS app from Apple App Store. Open the app and use your Facebook or Gmail account to register for free (You need to verify your phone number to complete the registration)

for free (You need to verify your phone number to complete the registration) Go to the Send Fax tab and type the recipient’s fax number in the To field

tab and type the recipient’s fax number in the field Use Add File and Add Text buttons to attach documents and add a cover page to your fax

and buttons to attach documents and add a cover page to your fax Hit the Send button and your fax will be sent immediately.

eFax

Are you confuse about how to fax something from the phone? You can make a mobile fax machine with apps. The eFax Smartphone iOS app provides you a fax machine facility to your mobile device with all of its features. You can view, edit, sign, and send a fax from your smartphone or tablet using the mobile fax app.

Start faxing with the award-winning eFax mobile app within minutes. Through the eFax app, faxing has more versatility, wherever you are, sends, receives, views, edits, and signs fax documents. The eFax faxing app makes converting your iPhone and iPad into a mobile portable fax machine the easiest and fastest method. No set-up payments or long-term involvement are necessary. The eFax app is free to use with any eFax Plus or eFax Pro subscription.

Main Features:

Choose a local or toll-free fax number

Send faxes to 200+ countries worldwide

Receive and read faxes easily with enhanced viewing options

Edit and sign faxes with the touch of your finger

Scan documents with your camera and upload files from Google Drive, Box, or Dropbox

Save important documents in the cloud with unlimited storage

Print faxes using Air Print

Forward documents from your phone by fax or email

Fax by the app, email, or website

The eFax app works with any eFax Plus or eFax Pro subscription. New users can download the app and sign up through iTunes or through the eFax website. The $16.99 USD monthly recurring fee includes 300 fax pages per month and your choice of a local or toll-free fax number.

How to Use eFax:

Thinking about how to send a fax from the phone? It’s very easy to fax from a smartphone with a few simple steps, learn here:

Download and install FAX.PLUS app from Apple App Store

FAX.PLUS app from Apple App Store Go to efax Register/ Login to your eFax MyAccount and select Send Faxes.

to your eFax MyAccount and select Send Faxes. Enter recipients ’ addresses or add them to your contact list. Fill in the subject for your fax and use the Message field for your cover sheet. Attach up to 10 files.

’ addresses or add them to your contact list. Fill in the subject for your fax and use the Message field for your cover sheet. Attach up to 10 files. Then click Send Fax.

Fax Free: Send Fax from iPhone

The Fax App too lets you make a powerful fax machine for your iPhones or iPads. Scan any document in a few taps with an advanced integrated document scanner application and fax it anywhere in the world with free fax app! You can use this Fax app to scan and fax your contracts, receipts, documents of any kind, notes, schedules, and plans – whatever is needed in your everyday life.

Your scans can be saved as multi-page files and exported later as PDF or JPEG. You can generate a document using the mobile phone scanner by choosing images on Camera Roll or by creating a scan. Advanced scanning algorithms are built to improve images, remove shadows and noise, automated correction of perspective, and more. This software would definitely be an important fax tool with all of its functionality.

Junk your huge fax machine and start using Fax App!

Main Features:

Advanced fax machine

The integrated document scanner app

Image processing with enhancement and color correction, noise removing and more

Create new documents with images from Camera Roll and fax them over

Scan documents using Camera

Send faxes in 90+ countries

No fax machine or dedicated phone line needed

You can try out all these features first by using the Fax App free. You can subscribe for unlimited access to all features within the app Subscriptions are billed weekly, monthly, quarterly, or annually at the rate selected depending on the subscription plan

How to Use Fax free:

Download and install FAX Free . …

. … Open the app and use your Facebook or Gmail account to register (You need to verify your phone number/email address to complete the registration)

and your Facebook or Gmail account to register (You need to verify your phone number/email address to complete the registration) Go to the Send Fax tab and type the recipient’s fax number in the To field.

tab and type the recipient’s number in the To field. Click the Add butto n to attach documents.

n to attach documents. Click the Send button and your fax will be sent.

How to fax a document from an Android Smartphone?

CocoFax

CocoFax is the ’s top fax service provider for Android, computers, and every other device that is accessible on the internet. It is used for sending and receiving free faxes by countless users.CocoFax offers such an innovative fax option for Android phones that even Professionals that own a fax machine prefer CocoFax over other fax communication methods. It’s the best android fax app for use. CocoFax is the most functional loaded fax service that can be found online. Its functionalities are better than the highest-end fax machines on the market.

There are no ends to the benefits of CocoFax. You will sync your faxes using a single account using WIth CocoFax on Android phones and other devices. To use CocoFax, you do not necessarily download a fax app on your phone. Many ways of doing it rely on providing the customer with full convenience. These ways add portability level, which is hardly available in an online fax solution.

Here are a few ways through which you can use CocoFax to fax on an Android phone:

Main Features:

send and receive faxes through Online Dashboard.

send and receive faxes Fax through Email Client

Delivery Reports and Fax Notifications in an email inbox

Choose Your Own Fax Number

If you decide to go with CocoFax, you won’t have to commit to it to try out its services. CocoFax offers you a free 30-day trial period where you evaluate its services completely free of cost.

How to Use cocoFax:

Download and install FAX.PLUS app from Play Store.

and install FAX.PLUS app from Play Store. Open the app and use your Microsoft or Gmail account to register for free or signup with email (You need to verify your Email address to complete the registration)

for free or signup with email (You need to verify your Email address to complete the registration) Reserve a Fax number to send a fax.

to send a fax. Select New Fax and Add Text buttons to attach documents and add a cover page to your fax

and buttons to attach documents and add a cover page to your fax Hit the Send button and your fax will be sent immediately.

FaxFile

FaxFile is one of the competent free fax applications. The software supports both PDF and JPG files and PNG. Are you looking for a free fax from android? It lets you fax imagination and creativity saved on your tablet or Android phone. You will send files to America/Canada and several other countries.

To send a fax, you need to buy fax credits in the Google Play Store. The free Android fax app for contacts sends a fax or types fax for one-time fax. The developers recommend that calling the fax number to ensure that it’s picking up calls before money sending fax. fax from your phone with this fast app.

If you don’t want to pay a monthly charge, and prefer to pay for each fax you send and receive, this iOS and Android app is a good choice. You purchase credits in advance and then apply them while sending faxes and receiving them.

You can also send PDF or doc / Docx files to any fax number, for a free FaxFile application. you can fax to contact numbers or enter a fax phone number with FaxFile. You may not have a monthly subscription fee, but each fax will cost you fax credits. Fifty credits are $2.49, and each fax costs 10 credits. It’s pretty quick and useful when fast faxing is required.

How to use FaxFile:

Download and install FIleFax app from Play Store (Download Now)

FIleFax app from Play Store (Download Now) With FaxFile , you can fax to contact numbers or enter a fax phone number.

, you can fax to contact numbers or enter a fax phone number. From the main window, add at least one document.

document. Tap Recipient Fax to manually enter the Fax number or tap the pick contact button and select the recipient from your contacts.

from your contacts. Tap the continue button and click send.

MyFax

Send & receive faxes from your phone or tablet. Faxing begins now with the MyFax free fax app. MyFax offers simple fax tools, including the option to fax your computer, tablet, or smartphone. A local, free, or international number may be chosen. Up to 50 recipients can be contacted via fax. It’s the best fax app for android, and fax from cell phone free.

Main Features:

New users can get a 30-day free trial to send and receive faxes for free.

Scan documents with your phone’s camera and attach them to your outbound faxes.

Receive faxes directly on your mobile phone.

Send faxes with a dedicated fax number and personalized cover page.

Download files and transfer PDF files to your cloud storage (Google Drive, Box, or Dropbox.)

Print faxes using Google Cloud Print.

New users can fax for free with a 30-day free trial from MyFax and fax from your mobile phone. Download or upload files to and from your cloud storage with the MyFax fax machine app. Signup now and fax it from your cell phone.

How to use Myfax

Download and install Myfax app from the Play Store.

and install app from the Play Store. Just log into MyFax Central and click Send Faxes to access the Send a Fax form

Faxes to access the Send a Fax form On the Send, a Fax form, enter the recipient’s Name

Name Select the Country where their fax number is located from the drop-down menu.

where their fax number is located from the drop-down menu. To add documents to the fax, click the Browse button

to the fax, click the Browse button Once all files have been attached and all options determined, click Send.

Final Words

In contrast to a fax machine people also choose online fax services, since fax, the machine involves multiple costs and nobody likes to do so for a longer period of time. In comparison, fax machines are an ancient technology that must be left allowed to accept faxes all the time. Not to mention, you must use your own fax number when it comes to a fax machine from your mobile service provider.

Both these detrimental points can however be avoided by an online fax service. You need a fax service which would not force you to invest, which you can first trial before buying and which can efficiently send and receive a fax.

Now you know the best apps that you can use to fax from your Android and iPhone. The choice of the app you use is entirely up to you. Try some of the most productive software to become a professional for Android. Again, please feel free to enquire if you have any concerns or questions.

