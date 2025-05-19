How to Find the BISP Registration Center & Office Incharge Number Online?

If you’re searching for your nearest BISP registration center or want to contact the office in charge directly, you can now easily access all this information through an official map available on the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) website. This guide walks you through how to find the operational status, office in-charge name, contact number, and other critical details of your local BISP center. This digital facility ensures transparency and convenience for beneficiaries of the Ehsaas and BISP welfare schemes across Pakistan.

Step-by-Step Guide to Locate Your BISP Registration Center

Visit the official BISP website, and on the homepage, click on registration centers as illustrated in the image.

2. On the interactive map, zoom into your district or tehsil using the plus/minus buttons or by scrolling with your mouse. Each pin on the map represents a BISP registration center. Click on your relevant location to view its details.

3. Once selected, a left-hand column displays all the necessary information, including

District/Tehsil Name

Province

DRC Status (Operational or Not)

Office Incharge Name

Designation (e.g., DD or AD)

Mobile Number of the In-Charge

Latitude & Longitude Coordinates

For example, in Abbottabad, the DRC is operational with Hussain Ali designated as the DD, and his contact number is provided.

Final Thoughts

BISP’s centralized system plays a vital role in improving accessibility and transparency. It reduces the need for unnecessary physical visits or repeated inquiries by enabling applicants to verify whether their nearby BISP registration center is operational. Additionally, users can directly contact the designated office incharge for any queries related to required documents, eligibility criteria, or support services. The availability of GPS-based coordinates further ensures accurate navigation to the center, making the overall registration process for BISP and Ehsaas programs more streamlined and user-friendly. Once you locate your center, make sure you are registered or eligible for the relevant scheme.