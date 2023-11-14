How to Find the HEC Recognised Universities in Pakistan – A User-Friendly Guide

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan is a self-governing and independent institution that oversees and regulates higher educational matters in Pakistan. Before taking admission to any university, it is necessary to check the university is recognised by HEC and is not a fraud. In this blog, we will take a look at how to find the list of HEC-recognised universities in Pakistan. We will also tell you the contact information of the regional and main offices of HEC. Before this, let’s see what other facilities HEC offers students, institutes and faculty members.

HEC is an autonomous, self-governing institution that oversees the primary funding, regulation, and accreditation of the higher education system and institutions in Pakistan. To help you develop a better understanding of the role of this department, here are the core functions of the HEC in Pakistan:

How To Find HEC Recognized Universities In Pakistan Through HEC Portal?

Locating an HEC-recognized university in your region or city has become conveniently accessible through the HEC’s online portal. In addition to verification, this platform serves various purposes such as checking university rankings, verifying degree accreditation, exploring scholarship opportunities, and more. Follow the step-by-step guide for finding the list of universities in Pakistan recognized by HEC:

Launch your web browser and enter or copy the following web address. Official HEC Website for HEC Pakistan: https://www.hec.gov.pk/

Upon reaching the HEC’s official website, navigate to the Options bar located in the top corner of the site.

Pro Tip: For an optimal user interface, it is advisable to access the website from a desktop or laptop.

Here you will see the ‘University Information‘ option. Under this heading, you will see a list of options related to universities. Here select ‘Recognised Universities’ if you are looking for HEC-recognized universities in Pakistan.

After clicking on “Recognized Universities”, you will get a screen like this. Here, you’ll find a list of Hec-recognised universities and degree-awarding institutions in Pakistan. To narrow down the list for your specific region, apply the relevant filters.

Specify the sector, indicating whether your university is private or public. Leave the option on default if you want both.

Choose the government entity under ‘Chartered By.’ For example, if your university is governed by the provincial government and is situated in Lahore, select the Government of Punjab from the dropdown menu.

You can also select your discipline or field of study. The drop-down menu includes general, arts and design, engineering and technology, agriculture and veterinary, and medical.

The next filter is for the province. You can select the desired province where the university is located.

To specify your desired location, you can also select the city after selecting the province.

HEC Offices in Different Cities of Pakistan

HEC has developed its offices in different cities, including the main office in the federal capital of Pakistan. We have shared the details of the regional and main offices of HEC in different cities of Pakistan below:

HEC Head Office in Islamabad

Here are the details of the HEC Head Office in Islamabad:

Address: Head Office, Sector H-9, East Service Road, Islamabad

Operational Timings: 09:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)

Contact Number: 051-111-119-432

HEC Regional Centre in Karachi

If you need help with academic matters at your HEC-recognised university in Karachi, this is where you need to reach out:

Address: National Stadium Road, Gulshan Town, Karachi.

Operational Timings: 09:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)

Contact Number: 021-99231076-79, 021-99230290

HEC Regional Centre in Lahore

Information on HEC-recognised universities in Lahore can be easily obtained from the regional office. The contact details are mentioned below:

Address: 55-B/2 Gulberg – III, Lahore.

Operational Timings: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)

Contact Number: 042-99263092, 94-96

HEC Regional Centre in Peshawar

If you need any assistance regarding HEC-recognised universities in Lahore, use the contact information mentioned below:

Address: Higher Education Commission Regional Centre, Phase-V, Hayatabad, Peshawar.

Operational Timings: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)

Contact Number: 091-9217878 | 091-9219571-5

HEC Regional Centre in Quetta

If you need some details on HEC-recognised universities in Quetta. Here’s how to get in touch with them: