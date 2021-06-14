How to Fix ‘Google Play Authentication is Required’ Error?

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jun 14, 2021
'Google Play Authentication is Required' Error?

The Google Play issues on Android are common these days and it can affect different apps related to it. This also depicts the dependence of Android users on Google products for different smartphone activities. So have you encountered such problems like ‘Google Play Authentication is required’ error?  There can be a number of reasons that may have caused this problem. Generally, when you access the Google Play Store, you will be required to sign in by using your Google account. However, as per the data, we have collected, some users face a problem when they try to access the Google Play Store app on their Android smartphones. They see the error message, “Authentication is required. You need to sign in to your Google Account.’ Well, if you are encountering such a problem, then you don’t need to worry as we are going to mention a comprehensive guide that will help you in fixing this problem.

How to Fix ‘Google Play Authentication is Required’ Error?

Try Uninstalling the Play Store Updates:


Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jun 14, 2021
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×