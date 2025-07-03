How to Get 10% Off on Vehicle Token Tax in Islamabad? Limited Time Offer via City App!

Islamabad’s Excise and Taxation Department is now offering a 10% discount on vehicle token tax payments made via the City App, available for the entire month of July 2025. This move aims to promote digital payments and make the tax submission process easier for residents.

With the new financial year underway, the department is encouraging citizens to use the City App to pay their token tax without visiting any office. Available on both Android and iOS, the app allows users to check their vehicle details, calculate tax, and make payments securely from their phones. A digital receipt is issued instantly for recordkeeping and future verification.

Speaking on the initiative, Director Excise and Taxation, Bilal Azam Khan, urged residents to avail this opportunity and avoid last-minute delays that could result in penalties or legal action. He said the department wants to make tax submission completely hassle-free and contactless, especially during the peak tax season.

The 10% discount applies to all eligible vehicle owners who pay their token tax through the City App within July. The ICT administration believes that this limited-time offer will encourage more people to shift to digital platforms, helping reduce crowding at government offices and streamline the overall tax collection process.

How to Get Started

Download the City App on your smartphone by clicking on this link. Register your vehicle or log in View your tax details and proceed with payment Get 10% off instantly on your token tax Keep the digital receipt for records

This initiative is designed to make the tax process simple, safe, and efficient. Don’t wait—make your payment today and save 10% before July 31!