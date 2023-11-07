How to Get a COVID-19 Travel Certificate Online in Pakistan?

There is a stringent checking mechanism in place at all the international airports around the globe responsible for checking the COVID-19 certificate. In Pakistan, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) provides the COVID certificate to citizens. The majority of the population in Pakistan has been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines. For all these individuals, downloading the COVID certificate is relatively easy.

However, the citizens who haven’t yet received the COVID-19 jabs will have to get the doses through the vaccination centers or respective government hospitals.

Here is the process to download the COVID certificate after receiving both COVID doses:

How to download the COVID-19 travel certificate online?

First, visit the NIMS website by clicking on this link.

Click on the COVID-19 vaccination option, as you can see in the given image.

Select the COVID certification option as highlighted in the given image. Afterward, provide all the relevant information, including the CNIC and CRC holder information, along with the issue date of the CNIC. Then, solve the math problem and click on verify.

Afterward, you will be presented with the three options. The first option includes the certificate download button; the second option includes the card size certificate download button and the option of changing your personal information on the COVID certificate.

As evident, your immunization certificate for COVID-19 will be downloaded after clicking on the first button.

On the other hand, if you click the last button, you will be directed to a new menu to change your personal information, as you can see in the given image.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What documents are typically required for a COVID-19 Travel Certificate application?

A: You will be asked to provide your passport information, COVID-19 vaccination certificate, and negative COVID-19 test results (updated).

Q. Is there a fee associated with obtaining a COVID-19 certificate?

A: No, there is no fees related to obtaining a COVID-19 travel certificate.

Q. How long does it take to receive a COVID-19 certificate?

A: The process has been made online, so it would only take a few minutes to download a COVID-19 travel certificate.

Q. Is the COVID-19 Travel Certificate valid for a specific period?

A: The validity of a COVID-19 travel certificate can vary and is contingent upon the requirements of the destination country. Some certificates are only valid for a specific period of time, while others only apply to a single journey.

Q. Can I get a COVID-19 travel certificate if I haven’t been vaccinated?

A: No, you can’t get the COVID-19 travel certificate through a legal channel if you haven’t been vaccinated.

We hope that now you will be able to easily download your COVID certificate through the online channel. Feel free to reach us through the comment section if you have any queries regarding the article.