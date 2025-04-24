How to Get Discounts on Transworld Home Monthly Packages

Transworld Home, a leading internet service provider in Pakistan, offers a variety of fiber optic internet packages designed to meet the diverse needs of both residential and business customers. Their packages are known for high-speed connectivity, reliability, and customizable options, ensuring users can select a plan that aligns with their specific requirements. There is huge variety of plans, you can also get discounts on Transworld Home monthly packages. Here are the details of the packages.

30 Mbps Package : Priced at Rs 2,999 + tax, this package offers speeds up to 100 Mbps on a volume of 150 GB.

50 Mbps Package : At Rs 3,599 + tax, users get up to 100 Mbps speed on a 250 GB volume.

75 Mbps Package : For Rs 4,099 + tax, this package offers 100 Mbps speed with unlimited downloads.

100 Mbps Package : Priced at Rs 5,799 + tax, it provides unlimited downloads.

150 Mbps Package : At Rs 8,099 + tax, users enjoy unlimited downloads.

300 Mbps Package : This package costs Rs 19,675 + tax and includes unlimited downloads.

500 Mbps Package : For Rs 36,550 + tax, users receive unlimited downloads and a free My TruTV App subscription for a year.

: For Rs 36,550 + tax, users receive unlimited downloads and a free My TruTV App subscription for a year. 1000 Mbps Package: Priced at Rs 61,600 + tax, it offers unlimited downloads and a complimentary My TruTV App subscription for a year.

These packages cater to various user needs, from basic browsing to high-definition streaming and gaming. Notably, there are no installation charges for packages of 75 Mbps and above. Additionally, for the first three months, users of the 30 and 40 Mbps packages can enjoy speeds up to 100 Mbps.

Discounts on TransWorld Home Monthly Packages:

Transworld Home offers discounts on its few packages. Here are the details of the discounts

Get Rs 500 off on 30-50 Mbps Packages

Rs 1000 off on 75-100 Mbps Packages

Get Rs 3000 off on the 500 Mbps Package

Rs 5000 off on 1000 Mbps Package

Business Solutions

Transworld Home also offers tailored solutions for businesses, ensuring scalability and security. Their fiber optic internet provides symmetrical speeds, which is beneficial for activities like video conferencing and cloud-based applications. Businesses can choose packages that align with their operational needs, ensuring seamless connectivity and productivity.

Additional Features

My TruTV App : Users can bundle their internet packages with the My TruTV App, choosing from Lite (2 screens), Prime (4 screens), or Pro (6 screens) options. For non-compatible TVs, a Set-Top Box (STB) is required, available for upfront payment or a 24-month installment plan.

Advance Payment Offer : By paying for three months in advance, users can enjoy increased bandwidth for the same duration. For instance, a 75 Mbps package can be upgraded to 100 Mbps for three months.

: By paying for three months in advance, users can enjoy increased bandwidth for the same duration. For instance, a 75 Mbps package can be upgraded to 100 Mbps for three months. Self-Care Portal: The My Transworld App allows users to manage their services, subscriptions, and bills conveniently.

Our Thoughts:

Transworld Home’s diverse range of internet packages ensures that both residential and business users can find a plan that suits their needs. With high-speed connectivity, customizable options, and value-added services, they continue to be a preferred choice for internet services in Pakistan.