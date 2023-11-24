How to Get Duplicate FBISE Certificates and Mark Sheets

Losing your original documents can be very annoying and sometimes problematic when you want to apply for higher studies or immigration abroad. In that case, you need to get a duplicate document as soon as possible. In this article, we will tell you how to get duplicate certificates and mark sheets from FBISE online. FBISE offers an online facility for duplicate mark sheets for the convenience of the students. However, for other certificates, you have to send your application manually. So let’s get started.

How to Get Duplicate Certificates from FBISE for SSC/HSSC

First of all, you have to download the fee challan form from FBISE’s official website. For this, click here. And select “Online Challan”

You will get a screen like this. Here, fill in all your details correctly and download the form. You also have to submit it to the nearest HBL branch.

Now, you have to fill out the application form. You can get the application form by clicking here.

After carefully filling out the application form, you have to submit it to the board office. You can also send your application to the Secretary, FBISE Sector H-8/4, Islamabad

Fee for Duplicate Certificate:

The fee for duplicate certificates for Pakistani students is Rs. 4000. Students who study abroad have to pay $70.

How to Get a Duplicate Registration Card from FBISE for SSC/HSSC

First of all, you have to download the fee challan form from FBISE’s official website. For this, click here. And select “Online Challan”

Fill in all your details correctly, and download the form. You also have to submit it to the nearest HBL branch.

Now, you have to fill out the application form. You can get the application form by clicking here.

After carefully filling out the application form, you have to submit it to the board office. You can also send your application to the Director, FBISE Sector H-8/4, Islamabad

Fee for Duplicate Registration Card:

The fee for a duplicate registration card for Pakistani students is Rs. 4000 and $70 for those who have studied as private students abroad.

How to Get Duplicate Mark sheets from FBISE for SSC/HSSC

Luckily, you can apply online for duplicate mark sheets. For this, you have to follow these steps.

First of all, you have to download the fee challan form from FBISE’s official website. For this, click here. Select “Online Challan.”

Fill in all your details correctly, and download the form. You also have to submit it to the nearest HBL branch.

Now, visit this link and you will get the application form for the duplicate mark sheet.

Complete this form with your address and contact information, put the online Challan number in the Challan number field, and submit it.

You will get your duplicate mark sheet in 3 to 4 working days.

Fee for Duplicate Mark sheet

The duplicate mark sheet fee is Rs. 1500 for Pakistani students and $35 for those who have studied as private students abroad.

See Also: How to Check FBISE Results Online and through SMS

How to Get Duplicate Migration Certificate/NOC from FBISE for SSC/HSSC

First of all, you have to download the fee challan form from FBISE’s official website. For this, click here. And select “Online Challan”

Fill in all your details correctly, and download the form. You also have to submit it to the nearest HBL branch.

Now, you have to fill out the application form. You can get the application form by clicking here.

After carefully filling out the application form, you have to submit it to the board office. You can also send your application to the Director, FBISE Sector H-8/4, Islamabad

Fee for Duplicate Migration Certificate/NOC:

The fee for a duplicate migration certificate, or NOC, for Pakistani students, is Rs. 1000 and $30 for those who have studied as private students abroad.

We hope this article will help you out in getting the duplicate certificates from FBISE.

You May Also Like: How to Register for FBISE Examinations?