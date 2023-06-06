How To Get Etisalat Loan? Credit & Data Loan

When you are out and about, you can find yourself in a situation where all of a sudden you realize that your mobile credit is running low. However, if you use Etisalat, you are in luck since you can simply receive an Etisalat loan on your prepaid sim card when your credit is AED 1 or lower. This is the case even if your credit has been used up. Etisalat provides you with monthly plans ranging from 10 to 80 AED. However, the charge for that sum will appear on your subsequent recharge.

Etisalat Reserve Credit Service

This amazing feature is called Etisalat Reserve Credit Service. On the go, you have the option of either getting a credit loan or topping up your data balance.

How To Get Etisalat Balance Loan

Simply dialing the *108*1# code enables you to become a subscriber to the Etisalat Reserve Credit Service. To check how much credit is left in your Etisalat Reserve Credit Service account, dial *121#. If you want to cancel the Etisalat Reserve Credit Service after you have paid back the loan amount in full and at any moment you choose to do so, dial the number *108*2#.

How To Get Etisalat Internet Data Loan

Etisalat allows subscribers to borrow internet data for one day. Simply dial *108# to subscribe to the credit nonstop silver data plan for a single day. You will have internet access with a download speed of 400 Kbps. On your next recharge, you’ll be charged AED 6 plus 5% VAT exclusively.

There is also a reasonable usage policy. When 250 MB of data is consumed, the bandwidth will be reduced by 64 Kbps.

Eligibility For Etisalat Balance Loan

Only Prepaid Sim customers can use the Etisalat Reserve Credit Service. If you’ve used an Etisalat SIM card for three months and made at least one recharge of AED 10 during that time, you’ll be eligible to receive the Etisalat Balance and Data loan.

It also depends on how you use your prepaid sim card. For example, if you have an Etisalat monthly subscription, you can get up to AED 80 in balance.

After you have been granted the loan amount, keep checking your Etisalat Balance. It is therefore suggested to recharge the account before your credit or data balance finishes.

Conclusion

Finally, obtaining an Etisalat balance loan might be a quick and practical choice for people in need of immediate credit for their mobile services. Users can receive an emergency balance loan in just a few simple steps to stay connected even when their balance runs low. Etisalat’s passion for providing seamless connectivity experiences is demonstrated by its focus on client happiness and innovative services.

Customers who use the balance loan option can enjoy uninterrupted contact and peace of mind, knowing that they can always stay connected, even in difficult financial times. So, the next time you need a quick recharge, remember to look into the Etisalat balance loan option to keep your mobile services operational.

Read Also: How To Transfer Etisalat Balance in Prepaid and Postpaid Sims?